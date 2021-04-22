/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia and Claro Chile deploy private wireless network for Minera Gold Fields

The project with Claro Chile will transform Salares Norte into one of most digitalized mines in Latin America, and a benchmark for Industry 4.0

Nokia’s private LTE/4.9G network will help make mining safer, more efficient and productive

Deployment is an example of asset-intensive industry digitalizing as they embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, expanding the possibilities for industries such as energy, railways, utilities and agriculture

22 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it is partnering with Claro Chile to equip the new Gold Fields Salares Norte mine with a high-performance private wireless network. The solution will support the automation of mining operations by using different applications, such as remote-controlled trucks, excavators, drills and, in the future, drones.

Being deployed is a private LTE/4.9G solution, including AirScale radio, small cells, packet core, IP routers and NetAct network management system. In total, the network will connect 150 sensors for operational processes, monitoring and accident prevention in addition to 72 connected vehicles and machines. Nokia and Claro will also provide professional services such as network design, testing and deployment. With this infrastructure, the network will enable critical voice, data, internet and video communications to improve employee safety, as well as operational efficiency and productivity.

Mining operations require highly-reliable networks that can cover large outdoor sites or deep underground corridors. Industrial-grade private wireless solutions offer robust, secure and predictable wireless coverage for OT use cases’ critical connectivity. They also enable an evolution of new services in mining, with a trustworthy, high-capacity, low-latency and multi-services network that enables connectivity for several thousands of workers, machines, sensors and applications.

Francisco Guzmán, Director of Claro empresas, said: “Today, business optimization is key for companies. This is why we work hard to develop solutions to strengthen their technological development and to promote automated processes, making them safer and more efficient. In this case, by deploying ultra-reliable, high-performance, low-latency networks, we'll be able to deliver the best tools and connectivity to support the development of mining 4.0, which is focused on digitizing its operations, and what better than doing this with a partner like Nokia, that has world-class expertise and knowledge."

Fernando Sosa, Head of Market Unit Southern Cone, Nokia, said: “Automation relies on the ability to sense, analyze and act. To do so, industries are connecting every sensor, machine and worker in the most flexible way — and for that they need business and mission-critical wireless networking solutions such as private LTE/4.9G. By working with Claro Chile to create such an automated ecosystem for Gold Fields, we are opening new opportunities for enterprises and other asset-intensive industries, such as energy and rail, throughout Chile.”

The implementation builds on Nokia's leadership in private wireless technology and its growing range of mining projects in Latin America and around the world. Nokia has over 260 enterprise customers and more than 40 mines are powered by Nokia's private LTE / 4.9G and 5G networks. Furthermore, Claro empresas, a subsidiary of America Móvil group, has a range of flexible and adaptable digital solutions developed for the needs of connectivity, mobility, security, cloud, IoT, and data center, that have positioned it as one of the most relevant players in the industry.

The partnership between Nokia and Claro will boost opportunities for the Chilean market to digitalize, expanding the possibility of automation in mining, as well as other industries such as energy, railways, utilities and agriculture.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Claro Chile

Claro is a subsidiary of América Móvil, the leading provider of telecommunications services in Latin America. Claro has a presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay

www.clarochile.com

Minera Gold Fields Salares Norte

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including Asanko joint-venture) and one project in Chile. Gold Fields has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 116.0 Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with our American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Inquiries:



Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Latin America Communications