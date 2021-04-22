Lava For Good Podcasts Receives Five Webby Award Recognitions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava For Good Podcasts is proud that all three of its Wrongful Conviction podcasts were recognized for the 25th Annual Webby Awards. The social impact-focused podcast company received three Webby Nominations for Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions ( Podcasts - Limited Series & Specials: Crime & Justice ), hosted by Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin; Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science ( Podcasts - General Series: Crime & Justice ), hosted by Josh Dubin; and Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science ( Podcasts - Limited Series & Specials: Science & Education ), and two Webby Honors for Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom ( Podcasts - General Series: Crime & Justice ) and Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions ( Podcasts - General Series: Crime & Justice ).



Founded by celebrated music executive and justice advocate Jason Flom, Lava for Good Podcasts’ series go beyond entertainment to inspire profound social impact. Its hosts have been featured as champions of justice by The Joe Rogan Experience, NPR, Dr. Phil, and The Jordan Harbinger Show. Rolling Stone credited death row inmate Rodney Reed’s appearance in Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom with “helping to foment a media outcry that included Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dr. Phil, and Beyoncé” and helped stay Reed’s execution days before he was to be put to death. Numerous state governments have credited the podcasts with influencing progressive reforms to state law and policy decisions, and playing a role in securing freedom for the unjustly incarcerated.

Recently, Lava for Good Podcasts added Righteous Convictions to its #1-charting lineup; the series spotlights social justice leaders such as U.S. Representative James Clyburn and Serial creator and activist Rabia Chaudry. The company’s upcoming slate includes a series that focuses on the plight of incarcerated minors, inspired by cases like Zephi Trevino, the teenage sex trafficking victim wrongfully charged with murder whose story recently launched the #shewas16 movement.

“We are honored to have our work highlighted by the Webby Awards and look forward to using this recognition to support our mission to bring awareness and reforms to our grossly unequal criminal legal system,” said Laura Nirider.

“Having our shows recognized by the Webby Awards truly spotlights all of our hard work and the stories we seek to tell,” said Jason Flom. “We are humbled to be in such good company and grateful for the ongoing support of our listeners, sponsors, and advertisers.”

“A vote for any of these podcasts is more than just a vote for a show,” he continued. “It’s a vote for our mission of making a real impact — at the federal and state levels, and in the lives of each individual whose story we bring to light in our shows.”

Voting for the Webby People's Voice Awards is open through May 6th at vote.webbyawards.com.

