Evolution Project GEN Token Listed on CoinGecko and Coinsbit

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-Fungible Project based Evolution DeFi (Evodefi) project has had its native GEN token listed on the CoinGecko tracker and Coinsbit exchange . The listing comes as the project achieves new heights in the popularity of its native token and the rise of application of Non-Fungible Tokens in the gaming industry grows.



Evolution's GEN is a BEP-20 token with a circulating supply of 176,000 tokens, making it scarce amid heightened interest towards the project's product and the popularity of collectibles. Emission of the GEN token is block-based and elastic with supported contracts including GenToken, MasterChef, Evolution, GenNFT, Lootbox, and Proxy.

The Evolution project offers players the ability to go through the evolutionary path of their character from a Neanderthal to a citizen of the future. The value of each character increases with every day and stage passed, as the in-game mechanics foster involvement in an advanced economy including Loot Boxes, NFTs, and other features.

Among the main features that the Evolution DeFi game offers is its high yield of farming that can attain 5,000% per annum through a wide range of pools and farms offering a variety of currencies to choose from, including BUSD, USDT, ETH, DAI and others. The elastic token issuance per block and the use of NFT formats allows to increase the interest rate and provide possibilities for players to advance their characters' daily evolution. The popular Loot Boxes mechanism is also included in the game that grants players draw opportunities and the chance to get tenfold profits instantly.

GEN tokens can be earned in pools and farms, or acquired by opening Loot Boxes. Users can merge, swap, and burn their NFTs for higher interest rates.

"The NFT market is a vast, untapped industry of opportunities that gives both players and DeFi market participants ample possibilities of both enjoying games and earning passive or active income. The merger of DeFi and gaming mechanics turns the process of playing games into an economic activity for the benefit of those involved. The GEN token is fully integrated into the DeFi sector and the listing on the popular CoinGecko tracker and Coinsbit exchange will provide our community and the broader crypto market audience new opportunities for participating in our project," as stated by Peter Koudelka, the Lead Marketing Manager of the Evolution project.

The Evolution project welcomes all willing to delve into the engrossing process of character development and evolution while partaking in active farming for a chance of earning high yields.

Media contact

Company: Evodefi

Contact: Peter Koudelka, Lead marketing manager

E-mail: p.koudelka@evodefi.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/evolution_bsc

Website: https://evodefi.com/

SOURCE: Evodefi