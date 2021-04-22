Opolis Employment Commons Launches $WORK Token

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Opolis Employment Commons (the “Commons”) announced the launch of its new community patronage token, $WORK on Thursday April 22nd at 12:00pm MT. The token serves as a utility token for governance, staking, and patronage distribution inside the Commons. Owners of $WORK must be an Employment Commons Member to receive the full benefit of the token.

The Opolis Employment Commons spent the past year developing an economics model that rewards members of the Commons for patronage activities described as: payroll consumption, new member referrals, and staking.



John Paller, Executive Steward of Opolis said, “The Future of $WORK starts now. We’re aligning the incentives and outcomes of our community around the activities that accrue value and ultimately build a sustainable, Member-owned public utility infrastructure for the Independent Worker. We start in the US, but plan to expand globally to serve a global workforce.”



During the Genesis Allocation, the Commons will mint and distribute 315,000,000 $WORK to Commons Stakeholders. There is no max cap for the amount of $WORK that can be generated although $WORK is only minted as specific growth milestones are met by the community Members.



Immediately following the completion of the Genesis Allocation, 27,800,000 $WORK will be in non-treasury circulating supply. 165,000,000 $WORK is allocated to the Commons Community and 150,000,000 is allocated to the Commons Trustee; Opolis, Inc.



Superfluid and RaidGuild collaborated with the Opolis core team in building the technology that will deploy $WORK to the Members of the Commons. Superfluid will continue its partnership with Opolis to bring streaming finance to payroll and other employment related use cases.



"Opolis is using web3 technologies to upgrade the work experience for the 21st century. Streaming salaries and incentives are basic components in our vision of the future, and we are extremely excited to partner with Opolis to realize this vision together." said Francesco Renzi, Co-founder & CEO at Superfluid.



The first 1,000 individuals or organizations to join the Coalition in Support of the Independent Worker will receive a bonus of 1,000 $WORK tokens + a rare “Golden Magnum Opus” POAP NFT commemorating their joining the Opolis coalition during the Genesis Block.



To read more about the tokenomics of $WORK, you can visit opolis.co or read the token economics paper here.



Opolis is a Digital Employment Cooperative offering high-quality, affordable employment benefits and shared services to independent contractors, freelancers, digital nomads, solopreneurs and sole-practitioners.



Contact:

Gavin Nicholson

Community Steward

Opolis

gavin@opolis.co



https://opolis.co





