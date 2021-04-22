Coveo Hosts International Data Science Challenge for AI and Ecommerce Research

Coveo challenges AI and ecommerce researchers globally to solve two pressing ecommerce dilemmas for the 2021 Special Interest Group on Information Retrieval (SIGIR) eCom Data Challenge

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced it will host the 2021 Special Interest Group on Information Retrieval (SIGIR) eCom Data Challenge , leading efforts to further ecommerce research.



The SIGIR eCom Data Challenge has previously been hosted by industry behemoths including Rakuten and eBay, and is the world’s top venue for industry practitioners and researchers interested in information retrieval and AI applied to ecommerce technology.

For the SIGIR eCom Data Challenge, researchers will work to solve two core ecommerce problems — product recommendations and cart abandonment predictions — using an anonymized data set containing millions of shopping sessions from an average ecommerce website.

Product recommendations are an important strategy for ecommerce websites of all shapes and sizes, and by understanding cart abandonment better, companies can more reliably and confidently predict intent. New research and understanding in both areas would advance the ecommerce industry.

Retail and ecommerce giants lead the majority of ecommerce research, but their research doesn’t apply to all the players. This makes Coveo’s data challenge a significant opportunity for the ecommerce and scientific communities to make progress in the democratization of AI.

“We’re honored that SIGIR eCom chose Coveo to host this year’s challenge for what is always a steep competition. I believe it's a testament to our team's AI work over the last year, in which we had more than a dozen peer-reviewed papers published,” said Ciro Greco, Director of AI at Coveo. “We’re excited to see what insights the scientific community can derive from our data and to continue to do our part to expand AI and ecommerce research.”

The call for papers opened on April 21, and registration to participate closes on June 1. See below for the full timeline:

June 1: Registration deadline

June 8: Paper submissions open

June 15: Final leaderboard announced

June 25: Paper submissions close

July 15: Workshop



About Coveo

Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based AI-powered relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through recommendation and personalization solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 1,500 implementations around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo and the Coveo Relevance Cloud are trademarks of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

