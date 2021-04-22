A Cloud Guru Launches New Product Features to Accelerate Cloud Careers

New Learning Paths, Mobile Practice exams, and more make it easier for all users to meet career goals

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, today announced the launch of a series of new product features that make it even easier for learners to level-up in the most in-demand cloud technologies. Following last month's addition of Azure AD hands-on labs , the latest features bolster the company's efforts to help users incorporate learning into their everyday lives and accelerate their careers in the cloud.



By offering tools that allow people to learn from anywhere and set reminders to keep themselves motivated, A Cloud Guru is making skill development fit more naturally into busy schedules. Further, with demand growing for Azure and Google Cloud Platform expertise, A Cloud Guru is offering multi-cloud learning paths that guide users towards career growth, and making hands-on labs across platforms more accessible to a diverse pool of users.



“We make it a priority to listen to our customers and evolve our platform to make learning cloud as easy as possible,” said Sam Kroonenberg, CEO of A Cloud Guru. “Our newest features are designed to create new opportunities to build cloud skills across all in-demand infrastructures and more seamlessly integrate cloud skill development into the lives of our diverse community.”

The new platform features include:

Multi-Cloud Learning Paths: Advance your multi-cloud skills with 20+ new learning paths, allowing you to learn across major providers including AWS Architect, Azure Security, Cloud Adjacent Containers, and beyond.

“Cloud careers remain in high demand, and it’s more important than ever for tech education to be accessible,” Kroonenburg continued. "Learning today looks a lot different than it did a few years ago. We’re proud to offer a platform that helps people of all skill levels learn by doing, and we’re eager to continue iterating on features that put users first.”

A Cloud Guru is consistently recognized by learners as the choice platform for elevating tech skills. Last quarter, it received top rankings for Online Course Provider and Technical Skills Development by G2, a global business solutions review website that aggregates rankings based on user reviews.

For users interested in learning more about A Cloud Guru’s new features, there will be a webinar held on April 28th at 11:00am CT. To sign up, visit https://get.acloudguru.com/new-learner-tools-webinar .

About ACG

A Cloud Guru is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That’s why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world’s most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective Saas platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled 2.5 million learners and over 4,500 organizations to achieve a brighter future.

