NEW ID Selects Ad Platform Unruly as Preferred SSP for Global Monetization

Partnership enables media buyers to purchase premium programmatic video inventory on K-Content CTV and OTT channels globally

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CTV platform NEW ID, a subsidiary of media group NEXT ENTERTAINMENT WORLD, today announced a global partnership with leading ad platform Unruly.



NEW ID, which distributes premium South Korean entertainment content (K-Content) on connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms across Asia, Europe and the US, has chosen Unruly as its preferred global supply-side platform (SSP).

The partnership will connect media buyers with premium global video inventory -- available on 23 channels around the world and viewable on LG, Samsung, and VIZIO smart TVs -- which can be bought programmatically through Unruly’s SSP, UnrulyX.

K-Content, including K-Pop, known for its boy and girl groups consisting of multi-talented singers and dancers, has seen a huge surge in popularity around the world over the last decade. In a recent global survey of 18 countries, almost a quarter of respondents described K-Pop as “very popular” in their home countries (source: Statista).

Johan Kim, Vice President and co-founder of NEW ID, said: “The Unruly brand is recognized internationally for how it enables media partners like NEW ID to reach new heights through its many premium relationships within the ad industry. With their expert assistance, NEW ID will have its next breakthrough moment through the abilities to provide more control and understanding of campaign performance, as well as the tools necessary to drive ROI.”

The alliance enables NEW ID to tap into unique demand through direct relationships Unruly has with the world’s biggest advertisers and leading demand-side platforms, including its own in-house demand platform, Tremor Video DSP.

NEW ID’s free, live-streaming channels are curated to serve audiences with a strong interest in the larger K-Content genre. Its fan-focused, in-house teams currently serve K-Content to viewers in 13 different countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Korea.

Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Unruly, said: “I’m delighted NEW ID has chosen Unruly as its first global ad tech partner. This partnership enables brands around the world to capitalize not only on the sensational surge in global popularity of K-Content, but also the growing usage of CTV and OTT platforms, which has accelerated during the pandemic.

“By assisting media buyers in unlocking these highly-engaged, highly-sought after audiences, I’m looking forward to helping NEW ID smash its performance goals and maximize the world-spanning reach of its content.”

For more information on UnrulyX, visit https://unruly.co/our-solutions/unrulyx/.

About NEW ID

NEW ID is a media platform company connecting the world to premium Asian content through connected TV platforms. Established in October 2019, the company’s main business focuses on delivering content on leading global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platforms by providing industry-leading tech solutions necessary for real-time streaming and advertising.

NEW ID also offers the power to streamline the post-production localization process with an AI-based platform solution that automatically detect images, audio files and subtitles that need to be removed for global release.

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximize their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time these statements were made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact

Matt Caldecutt

347-687-3721

matt@blastpr.com