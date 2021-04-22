Zafin Welcomes Chris Dickin as General Manager, Proposition Ecosystem

Dickin brings extensive experience building technology propositions for the financial services industry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the addition of Chris Dickin as general manager, proposition ecosystem. Dickin will play a senior advisory role, specific to Zafin’s proposition ecosystems where he will work to bring innovative new digital propositions to market.



Zafin is a global fintech leader empowering banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues. The fintech provides banks with a SaaS platform to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by modernizing their core systems and enabling innovative client experiences.



“Zafin is dedicated to transforming the global banking industry, and it’s evident in its growing list of strategic partners and customers,” said Dickin. “I’m honored to join the team here and help lead the company’s proposition ecosystems as we look to further expand and ensure we’re providing best-in-class, end-to-end solutions to consumers.”



Prior to joining Zafin, Dickin was the global head of strategic partnerships at Backbase, where he was responsible for bringing new digital solutions to market. He also served as head of digital banking at Central 1, a partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services.



“We are rapidly expanding our reach in the banking sector by creating best-in-class joint fintech propositions, and Chris will hold a key role in maximizing growth in this area,” said Tom Schickler, Chief Operating Officer of Zafin. “He brings strong strategic insight to our goal of ensuring Zafin is on the forefront of digital transformation across banks of all sizes.”



To learn more about Zafin, please visit: https://zafin.com/



About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Zafin

dtummeley@uproarpr.com



