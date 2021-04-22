LPL Financial Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation LPL Financial LLC, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which details the firm’s commitment and progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The 2021 report reflects progress to date in key areas of focus, including diversity, equity and inclusion, COVID-19 response, sustainable investing and environmental stewardship.



Read the Full Report here

Among the highlights from this year’s report include:

Contributed over $1 million to nonprofit firms for COVID-19 related needs

Awarded “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign for several years

Added a new feature in LPL’s proprietary mobile app, which is available to all advisors, giving their investors the opportunity to become 100% paperless with one click

Reached a milestone of 10,000 advisors with sustainable strategies integrated into their practices

“We strive to manage our impacts on the environment, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because doing so makes good business sense,” said Heather Randolph Carter, chief marketing and communication officer, LPL Financial. “Pursuing environmental sustainability often leads to cost reductions resulting from more energy efficient offices and buildings, while also ensuring we’re maintaining business resilience by managing risks and opportunities. Our ESG areas of focus are highly aligned with our mission and our management approach to serving our advisors, developing talent and culture, and adapting to changing market dynamics.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report demonstrates LPL’s commitment to its stakeholders –including the 17,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and the 6 million clients they serve – by disclosing the firm’s responsible and ethical operations. The report includes a Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Intiative (GRI) index to further the firm’s intitiave of transparency. To read the full report, visit LPL’s Sustainability Report on LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!



https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc