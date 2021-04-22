Kargo Introduces Mobile Commerce Solutions Suite For Retailers

Reckitt Sees 25%+ Lift in Purchase Consideration with MikMak and Kargo partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leader in mobile advertising, announced today the launch of Digital Circular, the newest addition to Kargo’s retail stack. This new ad product translates the traditional paper circular into a mobile-first interactive shopping experience that dynamically features products and pricing based on the consumer’s location. With the ability to optimize in real-time, brands can automatically prioritize the products or categories that are of the highest interest to the individual consumer, Digital Circular delivers above industry-average performance, with a click-through-rate of more than 1%, a 2.5x increase in engagement rate over baseline performance and 90% viewability.



The Digital Circular is a key tool in today’s emerging shop-from-home world. Online grocery sales alone increased more than 50% in 2020 , but when so much of a brand’s success relies on the value “the aisle” offers for product discovery, marketers are challenged to translate this experience to digital. Kargo’s commerce suite features mobile-first solutions integrating MikMak’s proprietary technology, as well as activation opportunities with other commerce platforms such as SmartCommerce, and has proven effective for marketers in driving product discovery and sales.

For a recent holiday campaign, Reckitt saw a 3x increase in add-to-cart and purchase consideration performance with Kargo and MikMak.

“This partnership enabled us to combine advanced and qualified data sets, with contextual relevancy and high-impact creatives. The performance of these campaigns helped us definitively prove that this solution over-indexes for the business,” said Josh Cierski, Sr. Media Acquisition Manager, Infant & Child Nutrition at Reckitt.

Kargo’s suite of retail solutions drive mobile shopping and engagement for retailers:

MikMak - This eCommerce platform enables Kargo to add eCommerce analytics and in-unit shopping capabilities to understand the consumer journey and drive sales.

- Recreates the discovery experiences found in a paper circular with a mobile format that dynamically features goods and prices based on a consumer’s location. SmartCommerce - Embedding SmartCommerce’s tech into Kargo’s interactive ad experiences drives conversions by allowing users to add one-to-many products directly to a retailer’s digital basket with a single click, easily bypassing common CPG roadblocks like OOS or 3P sellers.



“Our partnership with Kargo allows brands like Reckitt to deliver significantly more engaging mobile experiences for specific audiences, and the results prove it. With more people than ever shopping with their devices, the timing is perfect for pairing high-impact creative with frictionless eCommerce,” said Rachel Tipograph, Founder & CEO at MikMak.

“It’s exciting to see our Digital Circular resonating so well with shoppers. We’ve reinvented one of the most enduring, ubiquitous forms of advertising for the mobile environment, which is crucial for retailers and welcomed by shoppers now more than ever,” said Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO at Kargo.

