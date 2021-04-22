/EIN News/ -- T4348S -- Apr 22 2021 -- ST joins mioty Alliance_IMAGE

STMicroelectronics Joins mioty® Alliance

Extending Opportunities for Massive IoT Applications

mioty stack developed by ST Authorized Partner Stackforce

Geneva, April 22, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is inspiring next-generation Massive IoT applications, which are driven by scale rather than speed, through support for the mioty® standard, which enables highly scalable, long-range, and extremely low-power wireless connections.

Joining the mioty Alliance, which maintains the specifications and promotes the technology, ST has announced availability of a protocol stack from ST Authorized Partner Stackforce that allows customers to create mioty devices using the STM32WL wireless System-on-Chip (SoC).

“mioty promises to make exciting new Massive IoT applications possible, for instance, to cover a large geographical area,” said Hakim Jaafar, STM32 Wireless Marketing Director, STMicroelectronics. “The mioty stack further strengthens the ecosystem around our STM32WL SoC, which supports various common sub-GHz LPWAN technologies such as LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and wM-Bus, and delivers a unique level of integration that saves space, power, and time to market.”

mioty sends messages using an advanced telegram-splitting technique, which is recognized and standardized by the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI). This ensures extremely short radio transmissions that allow extended operation without the logistical challenges of replacing batteries in massive IoT networks. Short transmissions also minimize interference with nearby signals and allow many thousands of mioty nodes to coexist on the same network.

mioty data packets can travel several kilometers in built-up areas and more than 15km with line of sight, allowing just a few base stations to cover large industrial sites or outdoor areas such as oilfields. In addition, mioty devices can communicate while moving at up to 120km/h without signal-fading issues, serving applications such as fleet management, asset tracking, and theft detection.

The mioty protocol stack for the STM32WL has been developed by Stackforce, a founding member of the mioty Alliance and ST Authorized Partner. The stack is available as a library for direct application integration or firmware, ready to be flashed directly onto the SoC for modem-like use.

“The STM32WL has already proved to be a very powerful platform, especially regarding support for multi-protocol stacks. We’re thrilled to add mioty, a promising new LPWAN technology, to the interesting portfolio of (multi-)protocol stacks for STM32WL,” said David Rahusen, Managing Director, Stackforce.



The STM32WL is included in ST’s 10-year longevity program, which guarantees long-term availability to support developers of industrial products. For more information please go to www.st.com/stm32wl

