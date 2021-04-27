“Jumping & Dumping”, Cryptocurrency-based Informational Variety Show, Commenced Filming
US, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, “Jumping & Dumping” performers (Lim Ho, Kim Myung Soo, Park Yeon Soo, Kang Ye Bin, Yang Seung Won), K-PLAY Contents and Gemstone Film production team gathered together to conduct in a script reading rehearsal session. On the 19th of April, “Jumping & Dumping – Age of Money” started shooting for its lecture part of the program.
“Jumping & Dumping” is a cryptocurrency-based entertainment variety show that will cover various aspects of cryptocurrency (including the history of conventional currency and the presently hot trend and future prospect of cryptocurrency). Part 1 (“Age of Money”) will include both the drama and lecture show, while part 2 will include a cryptocurrency trading contest called “Pumping Game”.
For the 1st filming session of “Jumping & Dumping – Age of Money”, it featured blockchain research specialist Kim Seung Joo (professor of Korea University’s Graduate School of Informatics), in addition to actors Lim Ho, Kim Myung Soo, Park Yeon Soo, Kang Ye Bin, comedian Yang Seung Won, and Kim Jung Gyeom (former philosophy professor at Hankuk University). During the lecture part of the program, the participants engaged in a discussion about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. Via their engaging yet lively discussion, the audience will be able to have a clearer understanding of difficult subject matter of cryptocurrency.
One of the participants, professor Kim Seung Joo, praised the show, by stating, “it was exciting to be part of the show. I hope the audience will find the show to be both fun and meaningful.” In the lecture show, professor Kim Seung Joo covered all the need-to-know information about cryptocurrency, including relationship between cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, ICO, and recent hot items of DEFI and NFT.
In addition, actor Lim Ho and other participants echoed the above sentiment by stating “the show’s content was so engaging that time just flew by. At first, I was worried because I didn’t know much about cryptocurrency and blockchain. But, the lecture’s engaging delivery made it much easier to understand about the subject.”
The first filming session of “Jumping & Dumping” at the Uijeongbu Art Museum is the foundation for the new Korean Wave Hallyu. Starting in May, audience and viewers worldwide will be able to watch it on various OTT platforms.
As such, there is already high level of anticipation on how the cryptocurrency-based informational variety show “Jumping & Dumping” will develop from hereon.
