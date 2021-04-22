Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3 million or $1.06 per share compared to $2.5 million or $0.87 per share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 24% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 22%.

“Truxton’s first quarter 2021 performance was very strong in both of our core businesses, wealth management and private banking,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management benefitted from rising assets under management because of new client relationships combined with increasing equity prices in 2021. Private banking found new lending opportunities as the economy in our core Nashville market continues to improve following the past year’s coronavirus impacts. Low interest rates have pressured our net interest margin; however, strong balance sheet growth has supported earnings per share and returns on equity capital.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $3.6 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18% in comparison to the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Loans rose by 15% to $431 million compared to March 31, 2020, and were up 4% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans rose by 7.9% compared to March 31, 2020, and 3.3% compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by 5% from December 31, 2020 to $655.5 million, and increased by 53% in comparison to March 31, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.64%. A decrease of 31 basis points from the 2.95% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and a decrease of 74 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Cost of funds was 0.49% in the first quarter of 2021, up from 0.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, but down 0.71% from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We continue to have excess liquidity as a result of the deposit growth we experienced in 2020 that has continued into the first quarter of 2021.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2 million in non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, 100% of which was a single residential mortgage. Truxton had $9 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, $2 thousand in the same quarter a year ago. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for profit.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.6 million, $4.5 million, and $3.6 million at quarter end March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 1.05%, 1.07%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • Tax expense increased by 26% from the December 31, 2020 quarter and by 4% from the March 31, 2020 period. Effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was favorably impacted by certain loans, funded late in the year, for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year-end balance of the loan. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.39% at March 31, 2021, 9.38% at December 31, 2020, and 11.21% at March 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $25.93, $26.77, and $23.19 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.14 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707 615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com  tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com 


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31,
2021*		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2020*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 11,352   $ 9,742   $ 6,864  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   65,373     84,429     7,964  
Federal funds sold   4,923     169     2,038  
Cash and cash equivalents   81,648     94,340     16,866  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   2,187     2,687     4,659  
Securities available for sale   228,214     206,318     122,112  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   408,232     395,106     379,072  
PPP Loans   27,593     24,522     -  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,574 )   (4,490 )   (3,592 )
Net loans   431,251     415,138     375,480  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,236     10,185     10,026  
Restricted equity securities   3,221     3,214     2,605  
Premises and equipment, net   468     507     376  
Accrued interest receivable   2,500     2,653     1,865  
Deferred tax asset, net   352     -     802  
Other assets   6,333     6,576     6,767  
       
Total assets $ 766,410   $ 741,618   $ 541,558  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 179,883   $ 170,251   $ 120,269  
Interest bearing   475,616     453,774     309,032  
Total deposits   655,499     624,025     429,301  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,533     17,673     38,262  
Federal Funds purchased   -     -     -  
Subordinated debt   14,554     14,529     -  
Deferred tax liability, net     479    
Other liabilities   6,016     8,254     8,648  
Total liabilities   691,602     664,960     476,211  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   31,745     31,651     30,362  
Retained earnings   40,761     41,433     35,151  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,302     3,574     (166 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   74,808     76,658     65,347  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 766,410   $ 741,618   $ 541,558  
       
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,
2021*		   December 31,
2020*		   March 31,
2020*		  
Non-interest income            
Wealth management services $ 3,430   $ 3,101   $ 2,742  
Service charges on deposit accounts   59     59     79  
Securities gains (losses), net   -     -     -  
Bank owned life insurance income   51     53     54  
Other   16     65     148  
Total non-interest income   3,556     3,278     3,023  
             
Interest income            
Loans, including fees $ 4,202   $ 4,616   $ 4,177  
Taxable securities   660     646     534  
Tax-exempt securities   379     347     196  
Interest bearing deposits   62     79     109  
Federal funds sold   0     1     14  
Other interest income   20     35     12  
Total interest income   5,323     5,724     5,042  
             
Interest expense            
Deposits   525     451     732  
Short-term borrowings   -     -     -  
Subordinated debentures   198     194     -  
Long-term borrowings   77     115     91  
Total interest expense   800     760     823  
             
Net interest income   4,523     4,964     4,219  
             
Provision for loan losses   92     228     185  
             
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,431     4,736     4,034  
             
Total revenue, net   7,987     8,014     7,057  
             
Non interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits   3,106     2,872     2,928  
Occupancy   221     219     199  
Furniture and equipment   46     46     26  
Data processing   347     319     263  
Wealth management processing fees   176     163     124  
Advertising and public relations   39     66     43  
Professional services   127     112     168  
FDIC insurance assessments   42     52     15  
Other   228     168     264  
Total non interest expense   4,332     4,017     4,030  
             
Income before income taxes   3,655     3,997     3,027  
             
Income tax expense   574     457     550  
             
Net income $ 3,081   $ 3,540   $ 2,477  
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic $ 1.07   $ 1.25   $ 0.88  
Diluted $ 1.06   $ 1.23   $ 0.87  
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, 2021* December 31, 2020* March 31, 2020*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share    
Basic $1.07 $1.25 $0.88
Diluted $1.06 $1.23 $0.87
Book value per common share $25.93 $26.77 $23.19
Tangible book value per common share $25.93 $26.77 $23.19
Basic weighted average common shares 2,794,175 2,768,270 2,728,667
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,806,856 2,794,461 2,761,139
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,885,233 2,863,671 2,817,354
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.76% 10.34% 12.07%
Average loans $428,864 $420,106 $368,017
Average earning assets (1) $709,535 $683,594 $510,886
Average total assets $743,462 $719,206 $538,336
Average stockholders' equity $77,851 $73,764 $65,434
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $2,007 $2,017 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $11 $0
Total nonperforming loans $2,007 $2,017 $0
Total nonperforming assets $2,007 $2,017 $0
Net charge offs $1 $12 $2
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.26% 0.27% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26% 0.27% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.46% 0.48% 0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.05% 1.07% 0.95%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 9.39% 9.38% 11.21%
Common equity tier 1 13.99% 14.10% 13.41%
Total risk-based capital 14.92% 15.05% 14.21%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 53.62% 48.74% 55.65%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.68% 1.96% 1.85%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 16.05% 19.09% 15.22%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 16.05% 19.09% 15.22%
Net interest margin 2.64% 2.95% 3.38%
       
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                           
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                           
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021*   December 31, 2020*   March 31, 2020*
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense
                           
Earning Assets                          
   Loans $428,864   3.65   $3,861   $420,106   3.75   $3,957     $368,017   4.55   $4,159
   Loan fees $0   0.32   $342   $0   0.63   $665     $0   0.04   $34
      Loans with fees $428,864   3.97   $4,203   $420,106   4.38   $4,622     $368,017   4.58   $4,193
   Mortgage loans held for sale $96   2.90   $1   $78   3.33   $1     $122   3.23   $1
   Federal funds sold $2,173   0.05   $0   $2,581   0.14   $1     $3,143   1.75   $14
   Deposits with banks $66,900   0.37   $62   $77,539   0.41   $79     $24,224   1.82   $109
   Investment securities - taxable $149,117   1.77   $660   $127,864   2.02   $646     $87,665   2.44   $534
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $62,385   3.29   $379   $55,425   3.39   $347     $26,939   3.93   $196
      Total Earning Assets $709,535   3.10   $5,305   $683,593   3.39   $5,696     $510,110   4.03   $5,048
Non interest earning assets                          
   Allowance for loan losses   (4,541 )           (4,359 )         (3,411 )      
   Cash and due from banks $10,346           $11,611         $9,399        
   Premises and equipment $460           $500         $1,728        
   Accrued interest receivable $2,209           $2,573         $1,651        
   Other real estate $0           $0         $0        
   Other assets $19,614           $20,416         $16,829        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   5,839             4,871           2,028        
      Total Assets $743,462           $719,205         $538,334        
Interest bearing liabilities                          
   Interest bearing demand $36,530   0.39   $35   $30,668   (0.08 )   ($6 )   $32,868   0.69   $56
   Savings and Money Market $530,414   0.35   $464   $487,041   0.34   $415     $368,211   0.66   $605
   Time deposits - Retail $8,291   0.73   $15   $8,538   1.13   $24     $10,497   1.46   $38
   Time Deposits - Wholesale $24,299   0.19   $11   $22,451   0.31   $18     $5,488   2.38   $32
      Total interest bearing deposits $599,534   0.36   $525   $548,698   0.33   $451     $417,075   0.71   $732
   Federal home Loan Bank advances $15,981   1.93   $77   $17,738   1.92   $87     $20,950   1.72   $91
   Subordinated debt $14,798   5.34   $198   $14,629   5.19   $194     $0        
   Other borrowings $1,456   0.61   $0   $31,730   1.10   $28     $1,456   0.04   $0
      Total borrowed funds $31,918   3.44   $275   $64,097   1.88   $309     $22,405   1.61   $91
      Total interest bearing liabilities $631,452   0.51   $800   $612,795   0.49   $760     $439,480   0.75   $823
Net interest rate spread   2.59   $4,505     2.90   $4,936       3.28   $4,225
   Non-interest bearing deposits $28,242           $24,645         $27,470        
   Other liabilities $5,916           $7,787         $5,938        
   Stockholder's equity $77,851           $73,764         $64,434        
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $743,462           $718,991         $538,323        
Cost of funds   0.49         0.47         0.71    
Net interest margin   2.64         2.95         3.38    
                           
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.                
                           
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

