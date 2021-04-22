Safe-T Listed in Forrester’s New Tech Report: Zero Trust Network Access, Q2 2021 Landscape Overview Of 34 Providers

/EIN News/ --

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that it was listed in Forrester’s New Tech: Zero Trust Network Access, Q2 2021 Forrester’s Landscape Overview Of 34 Providers Report 1.



Forrester is one of the leading analyst firms in the market.



Safe-T ZoneZero® is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution which offers a transparent and simple deployment. It provides an innovative and unique network-centric solution to implement identity-based segmentation and ZTNA for external users, and within corporate network VPNs, firewalls, and application services.

ZoneZero® provides seamless integration across all legacy infrastructure and authentication services.

Understanding the need for ZTNA solutions that efficiently and completely address all remote access and micro-segmentation scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has created the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Platform, incorporating the following modules:

Logical micro-segmentation utilizing Safe-T’s reverse-access patent;

Identity-based segmentation ensuring application access control for internal and external users;

The Safe-T Classic SDP implementation – a clientless ZTNA module;

Integration with leading VPNs – adding ZTNA capabilities to existing VPNs;

Support of continuous authentication and upgrading 2FA to true MFA; and

Continuous monitoring, enforcement, and reporting on user/application activities.

“We are honored to be recognized in the Forrester New Tech report for our ZTNA solution. We believe that it reflects our continuous efforts to provide the best zero-trust network access solution to the market,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T.

Safe-T ZoneZero® provides Zero Trust protection for on-premises and cloud published services, supporting services such as HTTP/S, APIs, RDP, SSH, legacy applications, etc. Using Safe-T’s ZTNA solution, organizations can now provide complete zero trust access for remote employees, partners, applications, IOT devices, etc., to company resources regardless of their location.

Safe-T’s solution provides a simple deployment for both managed and unmanaged devices. In addition, the solution’s identity-based segmentation capabilities, ensure users are granted access only to their allowed applications, dramatically reducing the organization’s external and internal attack surface.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.



We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here . For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZoneZero® solution and continuing to provide customers with the tools they need to prevent unauthorized users from accessing company resources. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com







1 New Tech: Zero Trust Network Access, Q2 2021 Forrester’s Landscape Overview Of 34 Providers by David Holmes, April 19, 2021.