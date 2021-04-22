Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,947 in the last 365 days.

Dave Temkin Joins Catchpoint as Advisor to the Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring, today announced that Dave Temkin will join as an advisor to the board.

Dave is a seasoned internet technology executive with experience building and scaling world-class digital infrastructure and teams. Most recently, he assembled and led the team that built the world's largest Content Delivery Network for Netflix and its global studio technical infrastructure including systems and storage. Previously, he served in leadership roles with Yahoo responsible for strategy and execution.

Dave is also Founder and Board Member of Community IX (the largest member-run Internet Exchange Platform in the eastern US) and NY Network Operator's Group (NYNOG), and a past Board Member for NANOG and Children of Bellevue. He is a frequent speaker at technical conferences and has represented Netflix as an ambassador to LGBTQ+, Women in Tech, and minority representation organizations.

“We are excited to have Dave’s expertise and strategic advice,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder at Catchpoint. “His deep and extensive experience will make an immediate impact on our company as we are continuing to evolve our global digital experience solution, serving the rapidly expanding multi trillion-dollar global digital economy. I’m confident Dave will provide strong counsel to help grow our company and continue exceeding our client’s needs.”

About Catchpoint
Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experiences of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by the cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform to proactively detect, repair and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

Connect with Catchpoint
Twitter: @Catchpoint
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchpoint/

Press Contact:
Holly Hagerman
Connect Marketing
801.373.7888
hollyh@connectmarketing.com
pr@catchpoint.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dave Temkin Joins Catchpoint as Advisor to the Board

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.