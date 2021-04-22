AutoScheduler.ai Wins Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award

Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration Provides Savings of >$4M Annually at One CPG Plant

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.ai, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that the company is named a winner of the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Awards. Winners have the knowledge, experience, and technology to give supply chains a digital boost. AutoScheduler.ai won because of its intelligent warehouse orchestration solution that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to smooth operations across a warehouse or enterprise.



“Continued innovation in warehouse management systems is needed, and AutoScheduler can fulfill that need. It sits on top of the WMS and ERP systems to build inventory and capacity-constrained schedules that improve on-time, in-full (OTIF) fulfillment, reduce dock schedule conflicts, manage inventory, and eliminate workforce inefficiencies,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai. “We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list of supply chain IT providers.”

AutoScheduler.ai helped save over $4 million annually in one plant at a global CPG company. Cross-dock turns improved from <2% to 5%, warehouse transactions were reduced by 33%, and on-time, in-full improved by greater than two percent in all deployments. AutoScheduler minimizes inventory touches and improves labor allocations, which has proved critical because of COVID-19.

To help demand-driven enterprises understand the role IT solutions can play in their operations, Inbound Logistics annually surveys logistics technology providers. Inbound Logistics gathers data on current trends in logistics IT to gain insights into what solutions are available and how logistics professionals invest their resources in these new solutions. The annual list of leading purveyors of IT solutions appears in the April 2021 issue of Inbound Logistics.

About AutoScheduler.ai

AutoScheduler .ai is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

