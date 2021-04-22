ev Transportation Services Announces Premier Dealer Network Appointments

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- / via InvestorWire / ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, announced today the establishment of the company’s “Premier Dealer Network,” a select group of distribution partners who will be the first in the country to market the company’s 2021 model year FireFly®ESV electric vehicle. These dealers will provide evTS with a robust distribution network and service capability to support the company’s rollout of its new electric vehicle, targeting the light-duty, essential service fleet market.



The four new Premier Dealer Network appointments are companies at the forefront of electric vehicle sales, marketing, service and repair:

ADOMANI, Inc., DBA Envirotech Vehicles, of Corona, California, (OTCQB: ADOM), https://adomanielectric.com, is a provider of new purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology.

MC Electric Vehicles (MCEV), of Seattle, Washington, https://mcelectricvehicles.com, was formed in 2003 to focus solely on the sales and service of electric vehicles and was the original design and engineering partner for the FireFly electric vehicle.

Colonial Municipal Group, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, https://buycmg.com, has more combined experience than any other organization in the municipal vehicle industry in New England. The company maintains 20 different locations and has the ability to sell and service 14 different vehicle manufacturer lines across Massachusetts.

Malvese Equipment, of Hicksville and Riverhead, New York, http://www.malveseequipment.com, is dedicated to quality and service. Having served Long Island and the New York Metropolitan Area for over 100 years, they are the region’s oldest distributor of specialty vehicles and power equipment.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of ADOMANI, said, "The Envirotech Vehicles team is enthusiastic about joining the evTS FireFly ESV dealer family. The team members are busy becoming familiar with the electronic tilt-bed equipped FireFly ESV demo vehicle and developing a sales and marketing strategy for our target markets.”

Jim Johnson, Founder of MC Electric Vehicles, said, “As an original designer and supporter of the first electric parking enforcement vehicle, we’ve had an enthusiastic reception in our marketplace for the FireFly. We also really appreciate evTS’ customer care efforts in support of their products; they have gone above and beyond to make users happy – both in and out of warranty.”

evTS CEO David Solomont said, “We’re thrilled with these dealer appointments to the evTS network. These four companies are transportation industry experts whose combined sales, marketing and service experience will help drive evTS’ continued growth in the all-electric light-duty commercial vehicle market.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company’s flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the Company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.evts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

