Medsphere Receives Patent for MDTP Care Coordination Solution

Focused on inpatient behavioral health, web-based MDTP coordinates input from providers to create individual, targeted patient treatment plans

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare information technology (IT) solutions and services, today announced that the company’s Multi-Disciplinary Treatment Plan (MDTP) solution has received approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The MDTP solution is a web-based application that serves as the hub for a networked group of caregivers who identify clinical problems, goals, and interventions for use in treatment planning.

Clinicians from various disciplines use MDTP to collaboratively create and update individual patient plans, including specific, measurable, and attainable goals with clear steps to achievement. The MDTP application automatically includes the DSM 5 diagnosis recorded in the chart and can also include pertinent scores on assessments. Changes to the treatment plan are tracked and a detailed history of each change is available to members of the care team.

“The treatment plan is at the heart of caring for inpatient psychiatric patients, which is why we spent considerable time and energy developing MDTP,” said Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald. “The MDTP application provides extensive support for the care team and makes care coordination much more efficient, which in turn enables more effective treatment for the patient. The inclusion of MDTP with CareVue’s other inpatient-focused functionalities makes for a robust and comprehensive psychiatric inpatient platform.”

In addition to treatment planning, MDTP enables gathering signatures from team members, patients, guardians, family members, and witnesses. It also details patient strengths and challenges, alerts providers to near-due and past-due goals, enables assignment of team members for interventions, and includes a patient chart summary for information on meds, vitals, problems, diet, assessments, and other relevant data.

Designed to address the needs of both inpatient acute and psychiatric / behavioral health providers, CareVue applications like MDTP promote a level of effective, collaborative communication that raises the bar for patient safety and treatment efficacy. The integration of MDTP with a complete clinical platform like CareVue gives providers the ability to submit orders, review results, and access comprehensive patient information at all times, which distinguishes the system from simplistic behavioral health applications that enable note taking and little more.

