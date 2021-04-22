Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $53.2 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.67 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $64.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.82, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $68.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Despite near term economic headwinds from COVID-19, Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the first quarter while positioning the company for success over the long term,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base.”

“Our conservative credit culture continues to serve us well as we help our clients manage through the pandemic. With credit quality metrics remaining benign and a more optimistic economic recovery outlook due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding, we believe that credit losses will not be as severe as initially projected and that loan growth will improve as economic activity accelerates over the next few quarters.”

“Looking forward, we remain optimistic that the challenges of COVID-19 will ease as the year progresses and that Atlantic Union will emerge as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and build long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

The Company has participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act (“PPP Round One”), which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans totaling $1.7 billion in 2020 pursuant to the CARES Act. The loans carry a 1% interest rate. As of March 31, 2021, PPP Round One loans have a recorded investment of $1.03 billion and unamortized deferred fees of $10.7 million. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company has processed approximately $600 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 5,600 PPP loans, of which approximately 2,500 PPP loans totaling approximately $165.0 million were processed for forgiveness in the first quarter of 2021.

Certain provisions of the CARES Act, including additional PPP funding, were extended as a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 (the “CAA”) (“PPP Round Two”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020 and is currently set to expire on May 31, 2021. The Company has processed approximately 4,800 loans pursuant to PPP Round Two, with a recorded investment of $511.7 million and unamortized deferred fees of $22.4 million as of March 31, 2021. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

First Quarter 2021 Branch Consolidations and FHLB Advance Prepayments

The Company completed the consolidation of five branches in February 2021 and incurred branch closure costs of approximately $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily related to lease termination costs, severance costs, and real estate write-downs.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2021 and in response to the current rate environment, the Company prepaid a $200 million, 1.78% fixed rate long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance with a remaining maturity of approximately 7.5 years, which resulted in a $14.7 million and $11.6 million pre-tax and after tax, respectively, prepayment penalty in the first quarter of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2021, net interest income was $134.9 million, a decrease from $145.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $138.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. The declines in the net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by the lower day count in the first quarter and the decrease in PPP loan accretion included in interest income to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in PPP loan accretion income was driven by fewer PPP loan forgiveness approvals during the first quarter due to the Company’s PPP forgiveness borrower portal being closed for approximately two months as a result of revised guidance issued by the SBA. The first quarter net interest margin decreased 16 basis points to 3.09% from 3.25% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1)  decreased 16 basis points to 3.16% from 3.32% during the same period primarily due to lower PPP loan accretion income in the first quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $266,000 from the prior quarter to $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

                       
        Deposit            
  Loan   Accretion   Borrowings      
  Accretion   (Amortization)   Amortization   Total
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 $ 4,541     22       (188 )   $ 4,375
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021   4,287     20       (198 )     4,109
For the remaining nine months of 2021 (estimated)   5,974     (5 )     (608 )     5,361
For the years ending (estimated):                      
2022   6,660     (43 )     (829 )     5,788
2023   4,903     (32 )     (852 )     4,019
2024   3,943     (4 )     (877 )     3,062
2025   2,993     (1 )     (900 )     2,092
2026   2,376           (926 )     1,450
Thereafter   10,955           (8,946 )     2,009
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at March 31, 2021 $ 37,804     (85 )     (13,938 )   $ 23,781

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the first quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans decreased slightly and remained low at 0.31% at March 31, 2021. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2021 decreased 11 basis points as compared to December 31, 2020 and were 34 basis points lower than accruing past due loan levels at March 31, 2020. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.03% of average loans for the first quarter 2021, which is a 2 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 13 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) decreased $14.8 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to improvements in the macroeconomic outlook.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19
The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to joint guidance issued and subsequently updated by the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors regarding loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “Joint Guidance “) and Section 4013 of the CARES Act (as amended by the CAA). At March 31, 2021, total loans that remain under their modified terms was approximately $68.1 million or less than 1% of total loans, compared to $146.1 million at December 31, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of March 31, 2021 were in the construction and land development, commercial real estate, and commercial portfolios.

Nonperforming Assets
At March 31, 2021, NPAs totaled $44.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from December 31, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at March 31, 2021 were 0.31%, a decrease of 1 basis points from 0.32% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total adjusted loans held for investment were 0.35% at March 31, 2021, consistent with December 31, 2020.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

  March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31, 
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Nonaccrual loans $ 41,866   $ 42,448   $ 39,023   $ 39,624   $ 44,022
Foreclosed properties   2,344     2,773     4,159     4,397     4,444
Total nonperforming assets $ 44,210   $ 45,221   $ 43,182   $ 44,021   $ 48,466

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

  March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31, 
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Beginning Balance $ 42,448     $ 39,023     $ 39,624     $ 44,022     $ 28,232  
Net customer payments   (4,133 )     (4,640 )     (2,803 )     (6,524 )     (3,451 )
Additions   3,821       8,211       2,790       3,206       6,059  
Impact of CECL adoption                           14,381  
Charge-offs   (270 )     (146 )     (588 )     (1,088 )     (1,199 )
Loans returning to accruing status                     8        
Ending Balance $ 41,866     $ 42,448     $ 39,023     $ 39,624     $ 44,022  

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

  March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31, 
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Beginning Balance $ 2,773     $ 4,159     $ 4,397     $ 4,444     $ 4,708  
Additions of foreclosed property                           615  
Valuation adjustments         (35 )                 (44 )
Proceeds from sales   (419 )     (1,357 )     (254 )     (55 )     (854 )
Gains (losses) from sales   (10 )     6       16       8       19  
Ending Balance $ 2,344     $ 2,773     $ 4,159     $ 4,397     $ 4,444  

Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $36.0 million or 0.25% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, compared to $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, and $75.1 million or 0.59% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.28% of total adjusted loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.39% of total adjusted loans held for investment at December 31, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $9.8 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2021, compared to $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, and $12.9 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020.

Net Charge-offs
For the first quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were $1.2 million or 0.03% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.8 million or 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.0 million or 0.16% for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were 0.04% of total adjusted average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2021 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio. The Company continues to hold the third-party consumer loan portfolio for investment but is not originating or acquiring any additional loans for this portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was approximately $189,000 smaller than the negative provision recorded in the previous quarter, and which decreased $73.8 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $60.2 million recorded during the same quarter in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a negative provision of $16.4 million in provision for loan losses and $2.8 million in provision for unfunded commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit losses as compared to the same quarter in 2020 was driven by the benign credit impacts since the pandemic began, the significant recovery in the economy since last year as well as the improvement in the economic forecast utilized in estimating the ACL as of March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2021, the ACL was $155.7 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $142.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $12.8 million. The ACL at March 31, 2021 decreased $14.8 million from December 31, 2020, due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of benign credit quality metrics to date and an improved economic outlook due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding.

At March 31, 2021, the ALLL decreased $17.6 million and the RUC increased $2.8 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in the RUC was primarily due to increased funding assumptions on construction projects in the first quarter of 2021, attributable to less uncertainty related to COVID-19. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.00% at March 31, 2021 and 1.14% at December 31, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.09% at March 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of total adjusted loans decreased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.12% at March 31, 2021, and the ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans at March 31, 2021 decreased 11 basis points to 1.22% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 341.4% at March 31, 2021, compared to 378.2% at December 31, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million to $31.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $32.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.2 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts due to a decline in NSF and overdraft fees during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease in mortgage banking income of $858,000 driven by lower mortgage origination volumes, and lower loan-related interest rate swap income of $950,000 due to lower transaction volumes. These quarterly declines were partially offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories including an increase in fiduciary and asset management fees of $368,000, an increase in insurance related income of $481,000, and an increase in unrealized gains on equity method investments of approximately $700,000.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $9.8 million to $111.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $121.7 million in the prior quarter. The decreases in non-interest expense related to the decline in debt extinguishment costs to $14.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $20.8 million in the prior quarter. In addition, noninterest expenses decreased by approximately $5.0 million in salaries and benefits, driven by lower performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by seasonal increases in payroll related taxes and 401(k) contribution expense. Also, OREO and related credit expenses declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 by approximately $625,000, primarily driven by gains of $575,000 on the sale of closed branches in the first quarter of 2021. These net reductions were offset by an increase of $1.2 million in professional services costs driven by an increase in legal fees and costs related to strategic projects. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 also included approximately $1.1 million in costs related to the Company’s closure of five branches in February 2021, approximately $300,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and approximately $500,000 in expenses related to PPP loan forgiveness processing and PPP Round Two loan set-up costs incurred during the first quarter.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 16.8%, compared to 15.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in the proportion of tax-exempt income to pre-tax income.

BALANCE SHEET

At March 31, 2021, total assets were $19.9 billion, an increase of $226.2 million or approximately 4.7% (annualized) from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.0 billion or approximately 11.2% from March 31, 2020. The increases in assets from both the prior quarter and prior year were primarily driven by growth in PPP loans, partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness, as well as net growth in the investment securities portfolio.

At March 31, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.3 billion, including $1.5 billion in PPP loans, an increase of $251.0 million or 7.3% (annualized) from December 31, 2020, while average loans decreased $124.5 million or 3.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $82.2 million, or 2.6% (annualized) from December 31, 2020 and average loans decreased $11.7 million, or 0.4% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $1.5 billion or 11.8% from March 31, 2020, while quarterly average loans increased $1.5 billion or 11.7% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at March 31, 2021 decreased $9.3 million or 0.1% from the same period in the prior year, while quarterly average loans during the first quarter of 2021 increased $160.9 million or 1.3% from the same period in the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed approximately $165.0 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 2,500 PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021, and funded $511.7 million in new PPP Round Two loans in the first quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2021, total deposits were $16.3 billion, an increase of $575.3 million or approximately 14.8% (annualized) from December 31, 2020, while average deposits increased $178.5 million or 4.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.7 billion or 20.3% from March 31, 2020, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.7 billion or 20.4% from the prior year. The increases in deposits from both the prior quarter and the prior year were primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus actions.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

  March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
  2021   2020   2020  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.56 % 10.26 % 9.74 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.70 % 11.39 % 9.74 %
Total capital ratio (2) 14.25 % 14.00 % 12.37 %
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.18 % 8.95 % 8.44 %
Common equity to total assets 12.81 % 12.95 % 13.59 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.24 % 8.31 % 8.43 %

 

_______________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
(2) All ratios at March 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.  

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share).

On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150.0 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20.0 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48, per share under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 220-4170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 663-5235. The conference ID number is 6781658. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qh5352v7.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

  • changes in interest rates;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;
  • the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
  • the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;
  • the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
  • real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;
  • an insufficient ACL;
  • changes in accounting principles;
  • the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;
  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
  • the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;
  • the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
  • the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company’s ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
  • performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;
  • deposit flows;
  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_______________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  As of & For Three Months Ended  
  03/31/21      12/31/20      03/31/20  
Results of Operations (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Interest and dividend income $ 147,673     $ 161,847     $ 171,325  
Interest expense   12,775       16,243       36,317  
Net interest income   134,898       145,604       135,008  
Provision for credit losses   (13,624 )     (13,813 )     60,196  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   148,522       159,417       74,812  
Noninterest income   30,985       32,241       28,907  
Noninterest expenses   111,937       121,668       95,645  
Income before income taxes   67,570       69,990       8,074  
Income tax expense   11,381       10,560       985  
Net income   56,189       59,430       7,089  
Dividends on preferred stock   2,967       2,967        
Net income available to common shareholders $ 53,222     $ 56,463     $ 7,089  
                   
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 150,726     $ 164,931     $ 174,083  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)   137,951       148,688       137,766  
Total revenue (FTE) (1)   168,936       180,929       166,673  
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)   68,563       76,987       68,103  
                   
Key Ratios                  
Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.09  
Return on average assets (ROA)   1.16   %   1.19   %   0.16 %
Return on average equity (ROE)   8.38   %   8.82   %   1.15 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)   14.58   %   15.60   %   2.87 %
Efficiency ratio   67.48   %   68.41   %   58.35 %
Net interest margin   3.09   %   3.25   %   3.49 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.16   %   3.32   %   3.56 %
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)   3.46   %   3.69   %   4.50 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.43   %   0.52   %   1.23 %
Cost of deposits   0.23   %   0.30   %   0.86 %
Cost of funds   0.30   %   0.37   %   0.94 %
                   
Operating Measures (4)                  
Adjusted operating earnings $ 67,736     $ 75,870     $ 6,958  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders   64,769       72,903       6,958  
Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.82     $ 0.93     $ 0.09  
Adjusted operating ROA   1.40   %   1.52   %   0.16 %
Adjusted operating ROE   10.10   %   11.27   %   1.13 %
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)   17.58   %   19.91   %   2.84 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)   55.38   %   53.59   %   54.80 %
                   
Per Share Data                  
Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.09  
Earnings per common share, diluted   0.67       0.72       0.09  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.25       0.25       0.25  
Market value per share   38.36       32.94       21.90  
Book value per common share   32.37       32.46       30.99  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   19.78       19.78       18.15  
Price to earnings ratio, diluted   14.12       11.50       60.50  
Price to book value per common share ratio   1.19       1.01       0.71  
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)   1.94       1.67       1.21  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   78,863,468       78,721,530       79,290,352  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   78,884,235       78,740,351       79,317,382  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   79,006,331       78,729,212       78,710,448  


  As of & For Three Months Ended  
  03/31/21      12/31/20      03/31/20  
Capital Ratios (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   10.56 %   10.26 %   9.74 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   11.70 %   11.39 %   9.74 %
Total capital ratio (5)   14.25 %   14.00 %   12.37 %
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)   9.18 %   8.95 %   8.44 %
Common equity to total assets   12.81 %   12.95 %   13.59 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.24 %   8.31 %   8.43 %
                   
Financial Condition                  
Assets $ 19,854,612   $ 19,628,449   $ 17,847,376  
Loans held for investment, net   14,272,280     14,021,314     12,768,841  
Securities   3,317,442     3,180,052     2,655,306  
Earning Assets   17,889,174     17,624,618     15,813,780  
Goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560  
Amortizable intangibles, net   53,471     57,185     69,298  
Deposits   16,298,017     15,722,765     13,553,035  
Borrowings   563,600     840,717     1,514,464  
Stockholders' equity   2,709,732     2,708,490     2,425,450  
Tangible common equity (2)   1,554,344     1,549,388     1,420,592  
                   
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs                  
Construction and land development $ 884,303   $ 925,798   $ 1,318,252  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   2,083,155     2,128,909     2,051,904  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   3,671,471     3,657,562     3,328,012  
Multifamily real estate   842,906     814,745     679,390  
Commercial & Industrial   3,599,884     3,263,460     2,177,932  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   658,051     671,949     721,800  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   816,916     822,866     854,550  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   563,786     596,996     652,135  
Auto   406,349     401,324     358,039  
Consumer   215,711     247,730     352,572  
Other Commercial   529,748     489,975     274,255  
Total loans held for investment $ 14,272,280   $ 14,021,314   $ 12,768,841  
                   
Deposits                  
NOW accounts $ 3,612,135   $ 3,621,181   $ 3,180,913  
Money market accounts   4,244,092     4,248,335     3,817,959  
Savings accounts   991,418     904,095     745,402  
Time deposits of $250,000 and over   619,040     654,224     696,520  
Other time deposits   1,764,933     1,926,227     2,044,668  
Time deposits   2,383,973     2,580,451     2,741,188  
Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,231,618   $ 11,354,062   $ 10,485,462  
Demand deposits   5,066,399     4,368,703     3,067,573  
Total deposits $ 16,298,017   $ 15,722,765   $ 13,553,035  
                   
Averages                  
Assets $ 19,686,854   $ 19,817,318   $ 17,559,921  
Loans held for investment, net   14,064,123     14,188,661     12,593,923  
Loans held for sale   63,022     59,312     50,721  
Securities   3,209,377     3,140,243     2,621,437  
Earning assets   17,692,095     17,801,490     15,563,670  
Deposits   16,074,650     15,896,149     13,346,857  
Time deposits   2,490,432     2,571,639     2,755,500  
Interest-bearing deposits   11,491,129     11,482,105     10,421,419  
Borrowings   574,678     891,699     1,442,525  
Interest-bearing liabilities   12,065,807     12,373,804     11,863,944  
Stockholders' equity   2,719,941     2,679,170     2,485,646  
Tangible common equity (2)   1,562,575     1,518,223     1,478,803  


  As of & For Three Months Ended  
  03/31/21      12/31/20      03/31/20  
Asset Quality (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)                  
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 160,540     $ 174,122     $ 42,294  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL               47,484  
Add: Recoveries   2,469       1,617       2,160  
Less: Charge-offs   3,641       3,386       7,151  
Add: Provision for loan losses   (16,457 )     (11,813 )     56,256  
Ending balance, ALLL $ 142,911     $ 160,540     $ 141,043  
                   
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 10,000     $ 12,000     $ 900  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL               4,160  
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments   2,833       (2,000 )     3,940  
Ending balance, RUC $ 12,833     $ 10,000     $ 9,000  
Total ACL $ 155,744     $ 170,540     $ 150,043  
                   
ACL / total outstanding loans   1.09   %   1.22   %   1.18 %
ACL / total adjusted loans(9)   1.22   %   1.33   %   1.18 %
ALLL / total outstanding loans   1.00   %   1.14   %   1.10 %
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)   1.12   %   1.25   %   1.10 %
Net charge-offs / total average loans   0.03   %   0.05   %   0.16 %
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)   0.04   %   0.06   %   0.16 %
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans   (0.47 ) %   (0.33 ) %   1.80 %
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)   (0.52 ) %   (0.37 ) %   1.80 %
                   
Nonperforming Assets(6)                  
Construction and land development $ 2,637     $ 3,072     $ 3,234  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   7,016       7,128       11,250  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   1,958       2,317       1,642  
Multifamily real estate         33       53  
Commercial & Industrial   2,023       2,107       3,431  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   9,190       9,993       7,040  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   14,770       12,600       13,088  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   3,853       4,629       3,547  
Auto   303       500       550  
Consumer   116       69       91  
Other Commercial               96  
Nonaccrual loans $ 41,866     $ 42,448     $ 44,022  
Foreclosed property   2,344       2,773       4,444  
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 44,210     $ 45,221     $ 48,466  
Construction and land development $ 189     $     $ 317  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   3,180       3,727       1,690  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   817       148       2,037  
Multifamily real estate               377  
Commercial & Industrial   654       1,114       517  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   576       1,560       777  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   3,041       5,699       4,407  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   917       826       2,005  
Auto   154       166       127  
Consumer   248       394       622  
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 9,776     $ 13,634     $ 12,876  
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 53,986     $ 58,855     $ 61,342  
NPAs / total outstanding loans   0.31   %   0.32   %   0.38 %
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)   0.35   %   0.35   %   0.38 %
NPAs / total assets   0.22   %   0.23   %   0.27 %
ALLL / nonaccrual loans   341.35   %   378.20   %   320.39 %
ALLL/ nonperforming assets   323.25   %   355.01   %   291.01 %


  As of & For Three Months Ended  
  03/31/21      12/31/20      03/31/20  
Past Due Detail(6) (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Construction and land development $ 865   $ 1,903   $ 2,786  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   3,426     1,870     10,779  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   1,055     2,144     2,087  
Multifamily real estate   187     617     623  
Commercial & Industrial   3,086     1,848     4,893  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   1,803     2,227     4,145  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   6,831     10,182     15,667  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   1,397     2,975     4,308  
Auto   1,035     2,076     1,967  
Consumer   595     1,166     1,612  
Other Commercial   407     16     1  
Loans 30-59 days past due $ 20,687   $ 27,024   $ 48,868  
Construction and land development $ 473   $ 547   $ 316  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   514     1,380     1,444  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   1,413     1,721     2,765  
Multifamily real estate   81         1,994  
Commercial & Industrial   613     1,190     1,218  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   798     818     1,066  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   808     1,533     570  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   284     1,044     1,286  
Auto   165     376     311  
Consumer   314     550     1,294  
Other Commercial   88         1,068  
Loans 60-89 days past due $ 5,551   $ 9,159   $ 13,332  
                   
Past Due and still accruing $ 36,014   $ 49,817   $ 75,076  
Past Due and still accruing / total loans   0.25 %     0.36 %     0.59 %  
Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9)   0.28 %     0.39 %     0.59 %  
                   
Troubled Debt Restructurings                     
Performing $ 13,670   $ 13,961   $ 14,865  
Nonperforming   6,058     6,655     5,491  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,728   $ 20,616   $ 20,356  
                   
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)                     
Net interest income (FTE) (1)                     
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 134,898   $ 145,604   $ 135,008  
FTE adjustment   3,053     3,084     2,758  
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 137,951   $ 148,688   $ 137,766  
Noninterest income (GAAP)   30,985     32,241     28,907  
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 168,936   $ 180,929   $ 166,673  
                   
Average earning assets $ 17,692,095   $ 17,801,490   $ 15,563,670  
Net interest margin   3.09 %     3.25 %     3.49 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.16 %     3.32 %     3.56 %
                   
Tangible Assets (2)                     
Ending assets (GAAP) $ 19,854,612   $ 19,628,449   $ 17,847,376  
Less: Ending goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles   53,471     57,185     69,298  
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,865,581   $ 18,635,704   $ 16,842,518  
                   
Tangible Common Equity (2)                     
Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,709,732   $ 2,708,490   $ 2,425,450  
Less: Ending goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles   53,471     57,185     69,298  
Less: Perpetual preferred stock   166,357     166,357     -  
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,554,344   $ 1,549,388   $ 1,420,592  
                   
Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,719,941   $ 2,679,170   $ 2,485,646  
Less: Average goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Average amortizable intangibles   55,450     59,031     71,283  
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock   166,356     166,356     -  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,562,575   $ 1,518,223   $ 1,478,803  
                   
ROTCE (2)(3)                  
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 53,222   $ 56,463   $ 7,089  
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected   2,947     3,079     3,477  
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 56,169   $ 59,542   $ 10,566  
                   
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)   14.58 %     15.60 %     2.87 %  


    As of & For Three Months Ended  
     03/31/21     12/31/20    03/31/20   
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Operating Measures (4)                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 56,189     $ 59,430     $ 7,089    
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax     11,609       16,440       1,398    
Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax     62             1,529    
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)     67,736       75,870       6,958    
Less: Dividends on preferred stock     2,967       2,967          
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)   $ 64,769     $ 72,903     $ 6,958    
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 111,937     $ 121,668     $ 95,645    
Less: Amortization of intangible assets     3,730       3,897       4,401    
Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning     14,695       20,810          
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 93,512     $ 96,961     $ 91,244    
                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 30,985     $ 32,241     $ 28,907    
Less: Gains (losses) related to balance sheet repositioning                 (1,769 )  
Less: Gain on sale of securities     78             1,936    
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 30,907     $ 32,241     $ 28,740    
                     
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 137,951     $ 148,688     $ 137,766    
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)     30,907       32,241       28,740    
Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 168,858     $ 180,929     $ 166,506    
                     
Efficiency ratio     67.48   %   68.41   %   58.35   %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)     55.38   %   53.59   %   54.80   %
                     
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)                    
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)   $ 64,769     $ 72,903     $ 6,958    
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected     2,947       3,079       3,477    
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)   $ 67,716     $ 75,982     $ 10,435    
                     
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,562,575     $ 1,518,223     $ 1,478,803    
Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     17.58   %   19.91   %   2.84   %
                     
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 56,189     $ 59,430     $ 7,089    
Plus: Provision for credit losses     (13,624 )     (13,813 )     60,196    
Plus: Income tax expense     11,381       10,560       985    
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning     14,695       20,810       1,769    
Less: Gain on sale of securities     78             1,936    
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)   $ 68,563     $ 76,987     $ 68,103    
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted     78,884,235       78,740,351       79,317,382    
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share, diluted   $ 0.87     $ 0.98     $ 0.86    
                     
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9)                    
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP)   $ 14,272,280     $ 14,021,314     $ 12,768,841    
Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)     1,512,714       1,179,522          
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)   $ 12,759,566     $ 12,841,792     $ 12,768,841    
                     
Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP)   $ 14,064,123     $ 14,188,661     $ 12,593,923    
Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)     1,309,326       1,445,602          
Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (net of deferred fees and costs)(non-GAAP)   $ 12,754,797     $ 12,743,059     $ 12,593,923    


  As of & For Three Months Ended  
  03/31/21     12/31/20    03/31/20   
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume                  
Refinance Volume $ 157,312   $ 204,576   $ 68,382  
Construction Volume   13,248     12,719     7,837  
Purchase Volume   89,392     112,873     64,492  
Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 259,952   $ 330,168   $ 140,711  
% of originations that are refinances   60.5 %   62.0 %   48.6 %
                   
Wealth                  
Assets under management ("AUM") $ 6,056,475   $ 5,865,264   $ 4,783,228  
                   
Other Data                  
End of period full-time employees   1,869     1,879     2,011  
Number of full-service branches   129     134     149  
Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs")   153     156     169  

_______________
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(5) All ratios at March 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6) These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
(7) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment). This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020 and 2021. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020
ASSETS (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:                
Cash and due from banks $ 155,972   $ 172,307   $ 197,521
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   244,593     318,974     292,154
Federal funds sold   315     2,013     15,284
Total cash and cash equivalents   400,880     493,294     504,959
Securities available for sale, at fair value   2,697,043     2,540,419     1,972,903
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value   543,575     544,851     552,176
Restricted stock, at cost   76,824     94,782     130,227
Loans held for sale, at fair value   49,082     96,742     76,690
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs   14,272,280     14,021,314     12,768,841
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   142,911     160,540     141,043
Total loans held for investment, net   14,129,369     13,860,774     12,627,798
Premises and equipment, net   161,478     163,829     161,139
Goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560
Amortizable intangibles, net   53,471     57,185     69,298
Bank owned life insurance   328,627     326,892     324,980
Other assets   478,703     514,121     491,646
Total assets $ 19,854,612   $ 19,628,449   $ 17,847,376
LIABILITIES                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,066,399   $ 4,368,703   $ 3,067,573
Interest-bearing deposits   11,231,618     11,354,062     10,485,462
Total deposits   16,298,017     15,722,765     13,553,035
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   105,522     100,888     56,781
Other short-term borrowings   168,000     250,000     380,000
Long-term borrowings   290,078     489,829     1,077,683
Other liabilities   283,263     356,477     354,427
Total liabilities   17,144,880     16,919,959     15,421,926
Commitments and contingencies                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value   173     173    
Common stock, $1.33 par value   104,493     104,169     104,086
Additional paid-in capital   1,918,991     1,917,081     1,743,429
Retained earnings   649,574     616,052     529,606
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   36,501     71,015     48,329
Total stockholders' equity   2,709,732     2,708,490     2,425,450
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,854,612   $ 19,628,449   $ 17,847,376
                 
Common shares outstanding   79,006,331     78,729,212     78,710,448
Common shares authorized   200,000,000     200,000,000     200,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding   17,250     17,250     -
Preferred shares authorized   500,000     500,000     500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest and fees on loans $ 128,006     $ 142,108     $ 151,127
Interest on deposits in other banks   77       117       862
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable   10,353       10,414       11,627
Nontaxable   9,237       9,208       7,709
Total interest and dividend income   147,673       161,847       171,325
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits   9,128       12,000       28,513
Interest on short-term borrowings   48       93       1,340
Interest on long-term borrowings   3,599       4,150       6,464
Total interest expense   12,775       16,243       36,317
Net interest income   134,898       145,604       135,008
Provision for credit losses   (13,624 )     (13,813 )     60,196
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   148,522       159,417       74,812
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,509       6,702       7,578
Other service charges, commissions and fees   1,701       1,692       1,624
Interchange fees   1,847       1,884       1,625
Fiduciary and asset management fees   6,475       6,107       5,984
Mortgage banking income   8,255       9,113       2,022
Gains on securities transactions   78             1,936
Bank owned life insurance income   2,265       2,057       2,049
Loan-related interest rate swap fees   1,754       2,704       3,948
Other operating income   3,101       1,982       2,141
Total noninterest income   30,985       32,241       28,907
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and benefits   52,660       57,649       50,117
Occupancy expenses   7,315       7,043       7,133
Furniture and equipment expenses   3,968       3,881       3,741
Technology and data processing   6,904       6,742       6,169
Professional services   4,960       3,797       3,307
Marketing and advertising expense   2,044       2,473       2,739
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance   2,307       2,393       2,861
Other taxes   4,436       4,119       4,120
Loan-related expenses   1,877       2,004       2,697
OREO and credit-related expenses   (114 )     511       688
Amortization of intangible assets   3,730       3,897       4,401
Loss on debt extinguishment   14,695       20,810      
Other expenses   7,155       6,349       7,672
Total noninterest expenses   111,937       121,668       95,645
Income before income taxes   67,570       69,990       8,074
Income tax expense   11,381       10,560       985
Net income $ 56,189     $ 59,430     $ 7,089
Dividends on preferred stock   2,967       2,967      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 53,222     $ 56,463     $ 7,089
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.09
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.09

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
  Average
Balance 		     Interest
Income /
Expense (1) 		     Yield /
Rate (1)(2) 		     Average
Balance 		     Interest
Income /
Expense (1) 		     Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)
Assets:                              
Securities:                              
Taxable $ 1,906,585     $ 10,353   2.20 %   $ 1,848,655     $ 10,414   2.24 %
Tax-exempt   1,302,792       11,693   3.64 %     1,291,588       11,656   3.59 %
Total securities   3,209,377       22,046   2.79 %     3,140,243       22,070   2.80 %
Loans, net (3) (4)   14,064,123       128,122   3.69 %     14,188,661       142,289   3.99 %
Other earning assets   418,595       558   0.54 %     472,586       572   0.48 %
Total earning assets   17,692,095     $ 150,726   3.46 %     17,801,490     $ 164,931   3.69 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (157,802 )               (174,761 )          
Total non-earning assets   2,152,561                 2,190,589            
Total assets $ 19,686,854               $ 19,817,318            
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
Transaction and money market accounts $ 8,060,328     $ 2,152   0.11 %   $ 8,029,168     $ 3,167   0.16 %
Regular savings   940,369       59   0.03 %     881,298       88   0.04 %
Time deposits (5)   2,490,432       6,917   1.13 %     2,571,639       8,745   1.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,491,129       9,128   0.32 %     11,482,105       12,000   0.42 %
Other borrowings (6)   574,678       3,647   2.57 %     891,699       4,243   1.89 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   12,065,807     $ 12,775   0.43 %     12,373,804     $ 16,243   0.52 %
                               
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits   4,583,521                 4,414,044            
Other liabilities   317,585                 350,300            
Total liabilities   16,966,913                 17,138,148            
Stockholders' equity   2,719,941                 2,679,170            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,686,854               $ 19,817,318            
Net interest income       $ 137,951             $ 148,688    
                               
Interest rate spread             3.03 %               3.17 %
Cost of funds             0.30 %               0.37 %
Net interest margin             3.16 %               3.32 %

_______________
(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4) Interest income on loans includes $4.3 million and $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $20,000 and $22,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $198,000 and $188,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

Contact:                  Robert M. Gorman - (804) 523-7828
Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer
     

Primary Logo

Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results

