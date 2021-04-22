Progressive Care Commences COVID-19 Vaccinations

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has gained access to a large inventory of Moderna vaccine doses and will begin immediate distribution to PharmCo customers through both in-store and on-location vaccinations.

The Company’s initial tranche of vaccine doses represents enough to vaccinate 2,000 people and management believes that it will be able to gain access to additional vaccine doses following the exhaustion of this initial supply.

“We have secured a large initial supply of vaccine doses and we feel confident we will now move forward as an important source of immune protection for residents in our communities,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “This will allow Progressive Care to serve an important role in providing critical immune protection for the people who depend on us, especially those in traditionally underserved communities.”

The Company also looks forward to playing an imperative role in helping to educate its customers and the residents of its surrounding communities on the safety, importance, and value of vaccinations that protect against COVID-19.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCoRx

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com