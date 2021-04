Versus Systems to Allow Alcohol-Related Advertising Beginning in July

Versus engagement engine to enable a new category of advertising partner for live sports and other live events

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) today announced that its proprietary second-screen engagement platform will include alcohol-related products, promotions and even prizing in some circumstances as part of Versus’s “Dynamic Regulatory Compliance” engine beginning in July of this year, aiming to capture a portion of the multibillion-dollar annual alcohol advertising market1.



Versus Systems has multiple granted patents around what Versus refers to as Dynamic Regulatory Compliance, which deals with how the Versus ad platform uses geotargeting, geofencing, age-gating, and other techniques to manage legal and regulatory issues for various forms of advertising, rewards, and prizing that can vary state-by-state and country-by-country.

“Alcohol-related advertising is one of the largest and also most closely-watched categories of ads - not only online but also in streaming, OTT, and broadcast media,” said Matthew Pierce, founder and CEO of Versus. “Managed effectively, and targeted correctly, this category can help unlock a portion of the more than one trillion dollars that is spent on alcohol worldwide each year2. Versus’ new XEO platform for streaming and live events in the US will soon be able to use programmatic inputs to include guidance obtained from each state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control – managing the regulatory issues while also giving fans, audiences and our partner brands a great interactive media experience.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

