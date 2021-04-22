Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $75.5 Million

Improved Economic Forecast Drives $35 Million Provision Credit

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021. The current quarter’s result compares to net income of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2020 and net income of $56.7 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Core earnings for the current quarter, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, were $56.9 million ($1.20 per diluted common share), compared to $29.6 million ($0.85 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $55.7 million ($1.18 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The current quarter's provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million as compared to a credit of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The current quarter's large credit for the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter is principally the result of a decline in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

“We delivered a solid first quarter. We are pleased with the stability in the margin, the contributions of our fee-based lines of business, the improved economic forecast and the resiliency of our loan portfolio’s credit quality. Our credit outlook is strong, and we are ready to help our clients reopen, recover and emerge stronger than ever,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO.

“We also look forward to entering the next phase of our return-to-work plan. We will apply the lessons we have learned about remote work and how we can use technology to do our jobs more effectively, but it is our goal to welcome our employees back to our offices in the months ahead. As a company that prioritizes people and relationships, we believe that in-person collaboration is what is best for our culture and how we do business.”

First Quarter Highlights:

Total assets at March 31, 2021, grew 44% to $12.9 billion compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to the Revere Bank (“Revere”) acquisition in the second quarter of 2020. During this period, the participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP" or "PPP Program") resulted in the addition of $1.3 billion in outstanding commercial business loans. As a result of these strategic initiatives, loans and deposits grew by 55% and 62%, respectively.



The net interest margin was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.46%, compared to 3.27% for first quarter of 2020, and 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.



The provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $4.5 million. The significant credit to the provision was primarily the result of the improvement in the forecasted unemployment rate.



Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 59% or $10.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a 235% increase in income from mortgage banking activities and 25% growth in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”) in the first quarter of the prior year.



Non-interest expense increased $20.4 million or 43% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven primarily by two factors: the impact of the acquisitions of Revere and RPJ, which increased compensation and operational costs, in addition to intangible asset amortization, and $9.1 million in prepayment penalties incurred on the early redemption of FHLB advances in the first quarter of the current year.



Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 2.39% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 28.47%. This compares to ROA of 1.78% and ROTCE of 21.89% for the prior quarter. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 42.65% compared to 45.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020.



During the quarter, the dividend was increased to $0.32 from $0.30 per common share.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020. Year-over-year asset growth was primarily the result of the acquisition of Revere in April 2020, in addition to the Company’s participation in the PPP program. During this period, total loans grew by 55% to $10.4 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 36% to $9.1 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year quarter. The 2020 acquisition of Revere drove the majority of the increase in commercial loans, which, excluding PPP loans, grew 49% or $2.5 billion. The residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased 8% year-over-year as the majority of loan originations during the past year were sold in the secondary market. Consumer loan growth during the year was 9%, also a result of the acquisition. Deposit growth was 62% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 94% and interest-bearing deposits grew 48%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition and, to a lesser extent, the PPP program.

During the current quarter the Company originated $446.0 million in first and second draw loans under the reinitiated PPP program. During the quarter, the Company recognized $7.9 million of fees into interest income from the total fees received under the program. In addition to processing applications for new loans under the reinitiated PPP program, the Company began accepting digital PPP forgiveness applications. As of April 9, 2021, $218.2 million of the Company's PPP loans have been granted forgiveness by the SBA.

During the first quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding PPP, declined $194.7 million as compared to December 31, 2020. This decline was a reflection of the high level of early pay-offs coupled with lower seasonally affected loan production. It is believed that this trend is temporary, and that due to the current credit resiliency of the portfolio and significant availability of liquidity, that the Company is well positioned for future loan growth.

At the end of the current quarter, 176 loans with an aggregate balance of $233.0 million remain in deferral status, of which non-accrual loans comprised $56.7 million. Currently, the vast majority of loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.1 billion or 8.90% of tangible assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $726.8 million or 8.51% at March 31, 2020, as a result of the equity issuance in the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the Revere acquisition. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at March 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.94%. At March 31, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.09%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.09%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.14%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.94% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, and 1.11% at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $98.7 million, compared to $54.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $115.5 million at December 31, 2020. During the current quarter, the Company realized the full settlement of $16.0 million in non-accrual loans and recognized $1.3 million in interest income. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by two major components: loans placed on non-accrual status and acquired Revere non-accrual loans. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.4 million compared to $2.4 million for the prior year quarter and $54.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Loans in non-accrual status at quarter end included a small number of large borrowing relationships within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $43.8 million. These large relationships are collateral dependent and required no individual reserves due to sufficient values of the underlying collateral.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million for both the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $130.4 million or 1.25% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans, compared to $165.4 million or 1.59% of outstanding loans and 143% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.43% and 1.77%, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased 63% compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere. The PPP program contributed $10.9 million to net interest income for the quarter, of which $7.9 million represented PPP fees. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.56% as compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of the prior year. Excluding the net $2.9 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.46% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.27% for the first quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a charge of $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, and a credit of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The significant credit in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter's credit to the provision, reflects the impact of the improvement in the most recent forecasted unemployment rate. Other economic metrics and factors also contributed to benefit the current quarter's credit to the provision, which were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

Non-interest income increased $10.7 million or 59% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Income from mortgage banking activities increased by $7.1 million during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Mortgage banking income declined to $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $14.5 million for the previous quarter as a result of decreasing margins on mortgages sold during the quarter. Additionally, wealth management income increased $1.8 million as a result of the first quarter 2020 acquisition of RPJ. During the quarter, other non-interest income increased $2.1 million compared to the same quarter of last year due to income from loan pay-off activity. The growth of these three categories of non-interest income more than compensated for the decline in service fee income from the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense increased 43% or $20.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's results contained prepayment penalties of $9.1 million from the early redemption of $279.0 million of FHLB advances with an average rate of 2.63%. Excluding the impact of the prepayment penalties and merger and acquisition expense, non-interest expense grew 27% year-over-year primarily as a result of the compensation and operational costs relating to the 2020 Revere and RPJ acquisitions, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance and the amortization of intangible assets.

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly higher compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2020 included the impact of a tax provision contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change in conjunction with 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million in the prior year quarter.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 42.65% for the current quarter as compared to 54.76% for the first quarter of 2020, and 45.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year quarter was the result of the $50.9 million growth in non-GAAP revenue outpacing the $11.6 million growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, in each case net of tax.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change Results of operations: Net interest income $ 104,600 $ 64,334 63 % Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708 ) 24,469 n/m Non-interest income 28,866 18,168 59 Non-interest expense 68,173 47,746 43 Income before income tax expense 100,001 10,287 872 Net income 75,464 9,987 656 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 74,824 $ 9,919 654 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 65,338 $ 36,210 80 Return on average assets 2.39

% 0.46 % Return on average common equity 20.72

% 3.55 % Return on average tangible common equity 28.47

% 5.34 % Net interest margin 3.56

% 3.29 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 51.08

% 57.87 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 42.65

% 54.76 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 1.59 $ 0.29 448 % Diluted net income per common share $ 1.58 $ 0.28 464 Weighted average diluted common shares 47,415,060 34,743,623 36 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 7 Book value per common share $ 32.04 $ 32.68 (2 ) Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 23.54 $ 21.27 11 Outstanding common shares 47,187,389 34,164,672 38 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,472,727 $ 1,250,560 18 % Loans 10,446,866 6,722,992 55 Interest-earning assets 12,132,405 8,222,589 48 Assets 12,873,366 8,929,602 44 Deposits 10,677,752 6,593,874 62 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,423,262 5,732,349 29 Stockholders' equity 1,511,694 1,116,334 35 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.14

% 8.78 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.09

% 10.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.09

% 10.23 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.49

% 14.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.90

% 8.51 % Average equity to average assets 11.54

% 12.99 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25

% 1.28 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94

% 0.80 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78

% 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 132.08

% 159.02 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.01

% 0.03 %





n/m - not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2021. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 75,464 $ 9,987 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense 45 1,454 Income tax expense 24,537 300 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708 ) 24,469 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 65,338 $ 36,210 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,173 $ 47,746 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 133,466 $ 82,502 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 51.08

% 57.87 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,173 $ 47,746 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,697 600 Loss on FHLB redemption 9,117 — Merger and acquisition expense 45 1,454 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 57,314 $ 45,692 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 133,466 $ 82,502 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 980 1,108 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains 58 169 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 134,388 $ 83,441 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42.65

% 54.76 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,511,694 $ 1,116,334 Goodwill (370,223 ) (369,708 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,824 ) (19,781 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,110,647 $ 726,845 Total assets $ 12,873,366 $ 8,929,602 Goodwill (370,223 ) (369,708 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,824 ) (19,781 ) Tangible assets $ 12,472,319 $ 8,540,113 Tangible common equity ratio 8.90

% 8.51 % Outstanding common shares 47,187,389 34,164,672 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.54 $ 21.27





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income $ 75,464 $ 9,987 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax): Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (25,857 ) 18,242 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (705 ) — Merger and acquisition expense 34 1,084 Amortization of intangible assets 1,264 447 Loss on FHLB redemption 6,792 — Investment securities gains (43 ) (126 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 56,949 $ 29,634 Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,415,060 34,743,623 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 1.58 $ 0.28 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.20 $ 0.85 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,801,539 $ 8,699,342 Return on average assets (GAAP) 2.39

% 0.46 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.80

% 1.37 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,477,150 $ 1,130,051 Average goodwill (370,223 ) (366,044 ) Average other intangible assets, net (31,896 ) (11,810 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,075,031 $ 752,197 Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) 28.47

% 5.34 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.48

% 15.85 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 100,739 $ 93,651 $ 79,185 Federal funds sold 285 291 131 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 127,597 203,061 181,792 Cash and cash equivalents 228,621 297,003 261,108 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 84,930 78,294 67,114 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,427,880 1,348,021 1,187,607 Other equity securities 44,847 65,760 62,953 Total loans 10,446,866 10,400,509 6,722,992 Less: allowance for credit losses (130,361 ) (165,367 ) (85,800 ) Net loans 10,316,505 10,235,142 6,637,192 Premises and equipment, net 55,361 57,720 57,617 Other real estate owned 1,354 1,455 1,416 Accrued interest receivable 44,559 46,431 23,870 Goodwill 370,223 370,223 369,708 Other intangible assets, net 30,824 32,521 19,781 Other assets 268,262 265,859 241,236 Total assets $ 12,873,366 $ 12,798,429 $ 8,929,602 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,770,852 $ 3,325,547 $ 1,939,937 Interest-bearing deposits 6,906,900 6,707,522 4,653,937 Total deposits 10,677,752 10,033,069 6,593,874 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 189,318 543,157 125,305 Advances from FHLB 100,000 379,075 754,061 Subordinated debt 227,044 227,088 199,046 Total borrowings 516,362 1,149,320 1,078,412 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 167,558 146,085 140,982 Total liabilities 11,361,672 11,328,474 7,813,268 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,187,389, 47,056,777 and 34,164,672 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 47,187 47,057 34,165 Additional paid in capital 849,606 846,922 562,891 Retained earnings 617,553 557,271 512,934 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) (2,652 ) 18,705 6,344 Total stockholders' equity 1,511,694 1,469,955 1,116,334 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,873,366 $ 12,798,429 $ 8,929,602





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 107,428 $ 75,882 Interest on loans held for sale 537 291 Interest on deposits with banks 46 180 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 3,899 6,132 Tax-advantaged 2,351 1,372 Interest on federal funds sold — 1 Total interest income 114,261 83,858 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 4,830 13,518 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 53 580 Interest on advances from FHLB 2,276 3,145 Interest on subordinated debt 2,502 2,281 Total interest expense 9,661 19,524 Net interest income 104,600 64,334 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708 ) 24,469 Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 139,308 39,865 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains 58 169 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,852 2,253 Mortgage banking activities 10,169 3,033 Wealth management income 8,730 6,966 Insurance agency commissions 2,153 2,129 Income from bank owned life insurance 680 645 Bank card fees 1,518 1,320 Other income 3,706 1,653 Total non-interest income 28,866 18,168 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,652 28,053 Occupancy expense of premises 5,487 4,581 Equipment expenses 3,222 2,751 Marketing 1,212 1,189 Outside data services 2,283 1,582 FDIC insurance 1,492 482 Amortization of intangible assets 1,697 600 Merger and acquisition expense 45 1,454 Professional fees and services 1,731 1,826 Other expenses 14,352 5,228 Total non-interest expense 68,173 47,746 Income before income tax expense 100,001 10,287 Income tax expense 24,537 300 Net income $ 75,464 $ 9,987 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 1.59 $ 0.29 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.58 $ 0.28 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2021 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 115,241 $ 112,843 $ 113,627 $ 116,252 $ 84,966 Interest expense 9,661 11,964 15,500 13,413 19,524 Tax-equivalent net interest income 105,580 100,879 98,127 102,839 65,442 Tax-equivalent adjustment 980 1,052 643 1,325 1,108 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708 ) (4,489 ) 7,003 58,686 24,469 Non-interest income 28,866 32,234 29,390 22,924 18,168 Non-interest expense 68,173 61,661 60,937 85,438 47,746 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 100,001 74,889 58,934 (19,686 ) 10,287 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 24,537 18,227 14,292 (5,348 ) 300 Net income/ (loss) $ 75,464 $ 56,662 $ 44,642 $ (14,338 ) $ 9,987 Financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 65,338 $ 70,403 $ 67,200 $ 61,454 $ 36,210 Return on average assets 2.39

% 1.78 % 1.38 % (0.45 )% 0.46 % Return on average common equity 20.72

% 15.72 % 12.67 % (4.15 )% 3.55 % Return on average tangible common equity 28.47

% 21.89 % 17.84 % (5.80 )% 5.34 % Net interest margin 3.56

% 3.38 % 3.24 % 3.47 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 51.08

% 46.69 % 48.03 % 68.66 % 57.87 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 42.65

% 45.09 % 45.27 % 43.85 % 54.76 % Per share data: Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 74,824 $ 56,194 $ 44,268 $ (14,458 ) $ 9,919 Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.59 $ 1.19 $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.28 Weighted average diluted common shares 47,415,060 47,284,808 47,175,071 46,988,351 34,743,623 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Non-interest income: Securities gains $ 58 $ 35 $ 51 $ 212 $ 169 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,852 1,917 1,673 1,223 2,253 Mortgage banking activities 10,169 14,491 14,108 8,426 3,033 Wealth management income 8,730 8,215 7,785 7,604 6,966 Insurance agency commissions 2,153 1,356 2,122 1,188 2,129 Income from bank owned life insurance 680 705 708 809 645 Bank card fees 1,518 1,570 1,525 1,257 1,320 Other income 3,706 3,945 1,418 2,205 1,653 Total non-interest income $ 28,866 $ 32,234 $ 29,390 $ 22,924 $ 18,168 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 36,652 $ 36,080 $ 36,041 $ 34,297 $ 28,053 Occupancy expense of premises 5,487 5,236 5,575 5,991 4,581 Equipment expenses 3,222 3,121 3,133 3,219 2,751 Marketing 1,212 1,058 1,305 729 1,189 Outside data services 2,283 2,394 2,614 2,169 1,582 FDIC insurance 1,492 1,527 1,340 1,378 482 Amortization of intangible assets 1,697 1,655 1,968 1,998 600 Merger and acquisition expense 45 3 1,263 22,454 1,454 Professional fees and services 1,731 2,473 1,800 1,840 1,826 Other expenses 14,352 8,114 5,898 11,363 5,228 Total non-interest expense $ 68,173 $ 61,661 $ 60,937 $ 85,438 $ 47,746

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,652,418 $ 3,634,720 $ 3,588,702 $ 3,581,778 $ 2,241,240 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,644,848 1,642,216 1,652,208 1,601,803 1,305,682 Commercial AD&C loans 1,051,013 1,050,973 994,800 997,423 643,114 Commercial business loans 2,411,109 2,267,548 2,227,246 2,222,810 813,525 Residential mortgage loans 1,022,546 1,105,179 1,173,857 1,211,745 1,116,512 Residential construction loans 171,028 182,619 175,123 169,050 149,573 Consumer loans 493,904 517,254 521,999 558,434 453,346 Total loans 10,446,866 10,400,509 10,333,935 10,343,043 6,722,992 Allowance for credit losses (130,361 ) (165,367 ) (170,314 ) (163,481 ) (85,800 ) Loans held for sale 84,930 78,294 88,728 68,765 67,114 Investment securities 1,472,727 1,413,781 1,425,733 1,424,652 1,250,560 Interest-earning assets 12,132,405 12,095,936 11,965,915 12,447,146 8,222,589 Total assets 12,873,366 12,798,429 12,678,131 13,290,447 8,929,602 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,770,852 3,325,547 3,458,804 3,434,038 1,939,937 Total deposits 10,677,752 10,033,069 9,964,969 10,076,834 6,593,874 Customer repurchase agreements 129,318 153,157 142,287 143,579 125,305 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,423,262 7,856,842 7,643,381 8,313,546 5,732,349 Total stockholders' equity 1,511,694 1,469,955 1,424,749 1,390,093 1,116,334 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,634,174 $ 3,599,648 $ 3,582,751 $ 3,448,882 $ 2,202,461 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,638,885 1,643,817 1,628,474 1,681,674 1,285,257 Commercial AD&C loans 1,049,597 1,017,304 977,607 969,251 659,494 Commercial business loans 2,291,097 2,189,828 2,207,388 1,899,264 819,133 Residential mortgage loans 1,066,714 1,136,989 1,189,452 1,208,566 1,139,786 Residential construction loans 179,925 180,494 173,280 162,978 145,266 Consumer loans 496,578 515,202 543,242 575,734 465,314 Total loans 10,356,970 10,283,282 10,302,194 9,946,349 6,716,711 Loans held for sale 82,263 68,255 54,784 53,312 35,030 Investment securities 1,407,455 1,418,683 1,404,238 1,398,586 1,179,084 Interest-earning assets 12,029,424 11,882,542 12,049,463 11,921,132 7,994,618 Total assets 12,801,539 12,645,329 12,835,893 12,903,156 8,699,342 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,394,110 3,424,729 3,281,607 3,007,222 1,797,227 Total deposits 10,343,190 9,999,144 9,862,639 9,614,176 6,433,694 Customer repurchase agreements 148,195 146,685 142,694 144,050 135,652 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,742,987 7,609,829 7,969,487 8,326,909 5,612,056 Total stockholders' equity 1,477,150 1,433,900 1,401,746 1,390,544 1,130,051 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.54

% 11.34 % 10.92 % 10.78 % 12.99% Investment securities to earning assets 12.14

% 11.69 % 11.91 % 11.45 % 15.21% Loans to earning assets 86.11

% 85.98 % 86.36 % 83.10 % 81.76% Loans to assets 81.15

% 81.26 % 81.51 % 77.82 % 75.29% Loans to deposits 97.84

% 103.66 % 103.70 % 102.64 % 101.96% Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.14

% 8.92 % 8.65 % 8.35 % 8.78% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.09

% 10.58 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.09

% 10.58 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23% Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 15.49

% 13.93 % 14.02 % 13.79 % 14.09% Book value per common share $ 32.04 $ 31.24 $ 30.30 $ 29.58 $ 32.68 Outstanding common shares 47,187,389 47,056,777 47,025,779 47,001,022 34,164,672

(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2021.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ 133 $ — $ 775 $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — 515 — Commercial AD&C — — — — — Commercial business 31 161 93 — — Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 398 480 320 138 8 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer — — 1 — — Total loans 90 days past due 429 774 414 1,428 8 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 42,776 45,227 26,784 26,482 17,770 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 8,316 11,561 6,511 6,729 4,074 Commercial AD&C 14,975 15,044 1,678 2,957 829 Commercial business 13,147 22,933 17,659 20,246 10,834 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 9,593 10,212 11,296 11,724 12,271 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer 7,193 7,384 7,493 7,800 5,596 Total non-accrual loans 96,000 112,361 71,421 75,938 51,374 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,271 2,317 2,854 2,553 2,575 Total non-performing loans 98,700 115,452 74,689 79,919 53,957 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354 1,455 1,389 1,389 1,416 Total non-performing assets $ 100,054 $ 116,907 $ 76,078 $ 81,308 $ 55,373





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 112,361 $ 71,421 $ 75,938 $ 51,374 $ 38,632 Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual — — — — 13,084 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — (70 ) — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (699 ) (513 ) (144 ) (162 ) (575 ) Net payments or draws (16,028 ) (13,212 ) (4,248 ) (1,881 ) (1,860 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 421 54,735 893 27,289 2,369 Non-accrual loans brought current (55 ) — (1,018 ) (682 ) (276 ) Balance at end of period $ 96,000 $ 112,361 $ 71,421 $ 75,938 $ 51,374 Analysis of allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 165,367 $ 170,314 $ 163,481 $ 85,800 $ 56,132 Transition impact of adopting ASC 326 — — — — 2,983 Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — — 2,762 Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans — — — 18,628 — Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708 ) (4,489 ) 7,003 58,686 24,469 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (27 ) 379 21 (4 ) — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — Commercial business 634 56 88 (463 ) 108 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (270 ) 37 (6 ) 15 333 Residential construction — (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Consumer (39 ) (13 ) 69 86 107 Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 298 458 170 (367 ) 546 Balance at the end of period $ 130,361 $ 165,367 $ 170,314 $ 163,481 $ 85,800 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94

% 1.11 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.80 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78

% 0.91 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25

% 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.58 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 132.08

% 143.23 % 228.03 % 204.56 % 159.02 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01

% 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% 0.03 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,634,174 $ 38,354 4.28 % $ 2,202,461 $ 25,265 4.61 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,638,885 18,680 4.62 1,285,257 15,206 4.76 Commercial AD&C loans 1,049,597 10,396 4.02 659,494 8,329 5.08 Commercial business loans 2,291,097 24,794 4.39 819,133 10,177 5.00 Total commercial loans 8,613,753 92,224 4.34 4,966,345 58,977 4.78 Residential mortgage loans 1,066,714 9,544 3.58 1,139,786 10,741 3.77 Residential construction loans 179,925 1,606 3.62 145,266 1,561 4.32 Consumer loans 496,578 4,545 3.71 465,314 5,156 4.46 Total residential and consumer loans 1,743,217 15,695 3.62 1,750,366 17,458 4.01 Total loans (2) 10,356,970 107,919 4.22 6,716,711 76,435 4.57 Loans held for sale 82,263 537 2.61 35,030 291 3.32 Taxable securities 915,625 3,899 1.70 972,609 6,322 2.60 Tax-advantaged securities 491,830 2,840 2.31 206,475 1,737 3.37 Total investment securities (3) 1,407,455 6,739 1.92 1,179,084 8,059 2.73 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 182,095 46 0.10 63,533 180 1.14 Federal funds sold 641 — 0.09 260 1 1.23 Total interest-earning assets 12,029,424 115,241 3.88 7,994,618 84,966 4.27 Less: allowance for credit losses (163,229 ) (61,962 ) Cash and due from banks 106,259 69,618 Premises and equipment, net 56,369 58,346 Other assets 772,716 638,722 Total assets $ 12,801,539 $ 8,699,342 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,365,652 $ 236 0.07 % $ 840,415 $ 697 0.33 % Regular savings deposits 444,296 56 0.05 331,119 73 0.09 Money market savings deposits 3,410,589 1,463 0.17 1,848,290 4,650 1.01 Time deposits 1,728,543 3,075 0.72 1,616,643 8,098 2.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,949,080 4,830 0.28 4,636,467 13,518 1.17 Other borrowings 189,851 53 0.11 236,806 580 0.99 Advances from FHLB 376,984 2,276 2.45 531,989 3,145 2.38 Subordinated debt 227,072 2,502 4.41 206,794 2,281 4.41 Total borrowings 793,907 4,831 2.47 975,589 6,006 2.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,742,987 9,661 0.50 5,612,056 19,524 1.40 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,394,110 1,797,227 Other liabilities 187,292 160,008 Stockholders' equity 1,477,150 1,130,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,801,539 $ 8,699,342 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 105,580 3.38 % $ 65,442 2.87 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 980 1,108 Net interest income $ 104,600 $ 64,334 Interest income/earning assets 3.88 % 4.27 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.32 0.98 Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.29 %



