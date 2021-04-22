International Water-Guard’s Pre-Select Intelligent Water Quantity Controller Allows Sustainability to Take Flight

Flair Airlines signs MOA with International Water-Guard Industries for the IWG Pre-Select Intelligent Water Quantity Controller for 737 Max fleet.

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, Canada, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Water-Guard (IWG) is pleased to announce the signing of an MOA with Flair Airlines for the installation of the Patented IWG Water Quantity Pre-Select System on Flair’s newest 737 MAX aircraft.

“Having Flair Airlines be our launch customer for the 737-8 Pre-Select System is an honour”, said Steven Bis, President and CEO of International Water-Guard. “Teaming up with a Canadian airline to lead the industry in sustainable operations that help reduce CO2 emissions and limit the excess use of one of our country’s valued resources, water, is exciting and demonstrates what can be achieved when companies are focused on doing the right thing, for the right reasons.”

With a focus on being Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline, Flair places a high degree of emphasis on protecting the environment, including doing the essential things to reduce fuel and CO2 emissions. Flair’s new aircraft boast a 14% reduction of CO2 emissions compared to other 737’s. Using IWG’s Pre-Select System, Flair will even further reduce CO2 emissions by eliminating redundant water weight.

Every airline carries too much water which leads to excess fuel burn and additional CO2 released into our atmosphere. Flair strives to lead the charge in sustainable operations, and IWG’s Pre-Select is designed to do just that.

The Pre-Select is an intelligent system that automatically controls the amount of water carried on an aircraft and provides the airline with actual data of water consumption on each flight. Gone are the days of filling the potable water tank with hundreds of pounds of water, only to use a few gallons each flight.

“The IWG Pre-Select System supports our goal of becoming Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline by helping us carry only what we need. The System saves fuel, CO2 emissions, and reduces the excess use of water; a precious and valued resource” said Guy Borowski (VP Of Maintenance). “Working with a fellow Canadian company to bring intelligent solutions to our fleet is something we value as we collectively support Canadian aviation” continued Guy.

The Pre-Select is scheduled to be installed when Flair takes delivery of their first 737-8 in May. Let sustainability take flight!

About IWG

Based out of British Columbia, Canada, International Water-Guard (IWG) has been helping business and commercial aircraft worldwide to improve the quality of the onboard water system, protecting both passengers and crew from the risk of waterborne illnesses, and providing exceptional components to enhance the capability of OEM installed water systems. IWG is the leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on- demand water heaters, and innovative weight-reduction water components and systems. As a Transport Canada-approved organization with numerous US and Canadian Supplemental Type Certificates to its credit, IWG has the aviation experience to design, certify, and deliver the finest potable water treatment solutions. Visit www.water.aero

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-water-guard-industries-inc./?originalSubdomain=ca

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLWrN4QLIjjusBnyJGKQOA

Website: https://www.water.aero/

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 19 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

