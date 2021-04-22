Shavon Dion Bethel Discusses What Travel in the Bahamas Looks Like Right Now
Commercial airlines are beginning to see the Bahamas as a safe place for travel”NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel is returning to the Bahamas, but it doesn't look quite like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Bahamas native Shavon Dion explained that the Bahamas are happy to welcome back visitors and that resorts and establishments around the country are doing as much as possible to keep travelers safe.
Right now, the Bahamas has reopened for travel, and those who visit are free to move around the country. However, they must first comply with the testing requirements and follow government-mandated social-distancing and mask requirements.
"The choice to reopen the Bahamas to visitors was a difficult one," Shavon Bethel explained. "But government officials believe that with the correct regulations in place, this country can begin to rebuild its economy through safe tourism."
A new travel rule from the CDC made it essential that international travelers flying into the U.S., provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of arrival. Some resorts in the Bahamas have created their own testing centers to make this requirement easier for travelers to handle. To make it even safer some resorts have provided ongoing Covid-19 testing to each and every employee.
"A number of new safety protocols have been put into place here in the Bahamas, so if you've been here before, your experience will be a bit different," Shavon Dion Bethel said. "Incoming travelers must upload a negative COVID-19 test taken less than five days before the arrival date."
Bethel added that travelers must also complete a Bahamas Travel Health Visa form on the travel.gov.bs website. All travelers must also possess COVID-19 health insurance that will cover the length of their time in the country. The cost of this insurance is dependent on the length of the stay and is included in the cost of the visa. Anyone planning to stay longer than four nights in the Bahamas will be required to take a rapid antigen test.
"Commercial airlines are beginning to see the Bahamas as a safe place for travel," Shavon Bethel said. "Delta, United, JetBlue, and American Airlines have resumed routes to the Bahamas from New York, Atlanta, Miami, and more."
Bethel added that Bahamasair, the national airline of the country, now offers outgoing flights to the U.S.
An increase in flights heading to the Bahamas means other aspects are opening as well. Buses and taxis are currently running and many restaurants have reopened with strict health guidelines. Masks are not required while relaxing on the sand at a beach, but they are required when arriving and leaving.
"It's important to study the most recent regulations implemented throughout the Bahamas, so you can ensure your getaway is enjoyable as possible," Shavon Dion Bethel said. "The Bahamas is happy to welcome visitors back to our piece of paradise."
