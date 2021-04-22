Scientologist and Conservationist Yvette Taylor: Promoting Effective Solutions to Environmental Crises

Meet Scientologist and Executive Director of The Earth Organization Yvette Taylor.

Meet Scientologist and Executive Director of The Earth Organization Yvette Taylor.

The Earth Organization’s Executive Director Yvette Taylor emphasizes Cooperative Ecology, CoEco, because none survive alone.

The Earth Organization’s Executive Director Yvette Taylor emphasizes Cooperative Ecology, CoEco, because none survive alone.

The Earth Organization Executive Director and Scientologist Yvette Taylor

The Earth Organization Executive Director and Scientologist Yvette Taylor

Each year brings the deaths of more endangered species. Earth Organization is committed to preventing this catastrophe

Each year brings the deaths of more endangered species. Earth Organization is committed to preventing this catastrophe

The motto of The Earth Organization is ”None Survive Alone.”

The motto of The Earth Organization is ”None Survive Alone.”

In an episode of ’Meet a Scientologist,’ conservationist Yvette Taylor shares her passion for protecting endangered species.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The work of conservationist Yvette Taylor has particular significance today as the world celebrates Earth Day 2021, according to the Church of Scientology International.

“There’s a very delicate balance in all ecosystems on planet Earth,” says Taylor, Executive Director of The Earth Organization, in an episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network. “That is part of the overall message of what we’re trying to do in conservation—to bring back that balance.”

Founded by legendary South African environmentalist and humanitarian, the late Lawrence Anthony, with projects in South Africa and across the world, Earth Organization promotes “cooperative ecology,” emphasizing the interrelatedness between all species.

“If those bonds are strong, we all survive far better than we did before,” says Taylor. “But you get a number of species that are under threat at the moment. Rhino, we’re losing 1,000 a year and when you actually hear those numbers, you realize how absolutely critical and serious those issues are.”

In addition to running game preserves and other programs to save endangered species, The Earth Organization stresses the isolating and promoting of effective solutions for other environmental crises including:

*Clean water: It is being depleted or contaminated at an unprecedented rate but it is a fundamental necessity for all life

*Oil and chemical spills

*Harmful chemicals and pollutants.

“If we don’t correct our environment and our behavior toward the environment,” says Taylor, “the planet is at stake.”

To learn more about Taylor and her work to stem environmental disaster, watch her episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Scientology Network was launched in March 2018 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. It has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Meet a Scientologist: Environmental Conservationist in South Africa, Yvette Taylor

You just read:

Scientologist and Conservationist Yvette Taylor: Promoting Effective Solutions to Environmental Crises

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Religion, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientologist and Conservationist Yvette Taylor: Promoting Effective Solutions to Environmental Crises
For Scientologist Peter Vajda, Restore Our Earth, Earth Day’s Theme for 2021, Is a Way of Life
E Is For Earth Day, Environment, Ecology—Even Ethics
View All Stories From This Author