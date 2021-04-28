Why is Real Estate Exploding in Central NJ? Here's the Scoop
If you and your family have made a decision to leave city life for the open spaces and blue skies of a beautiful suburb, Manalapan NJ, may be the your choice.MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have made a decision to leave the city life and give your family a fresh start in the open spaces and blue skies in a beautiful suburb, Manalapan, NJ, may be the town for you.
Manalapan located in Central NJ, was voted 5th best place to live in NJ in 2020. Located 15 miles from NJ beaches & just 49 miles from the night life and shows in the best big city in the world, New York City. Convenient to the Poconos, Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland and NYS. Raising children in the beautiful suburb of Manalapan and get the best of both worlds with easy proximity to major malls, excellent schools, restaurants, renown medical centers, gorgeous lakes, ponds, streams, State Parks, camp grounds, Wemrock, Battleground and Delicious Orchards, fresh baked apple pies, hay rides, pumpkin picking, apple, peach and strawberry picking, the spectacular Jersey Shore beaches, and still have the best of both worlds with easy commute to the Nation's favorite "Big Apple" . The priceless glowing smile and look of amazement on your child's face, when he or she catches their first 3 pound bass at nearby Turkey Swamp park, will be etched in both your and their memory forever. Growing up in my beloved Brooklyn, at age 9, my father took me to Prospect Park Lake we caught two fish. It was the happiest day of my life. My Dad died a year later, but I will remember forever how much fun we had fishing and how beautiful Prospect Park Lake was, and how happy I was to share an orange drink with my dad, that was pumped out from a yellow concession wagon. I was hooked on the outdoors and 14 years later my employer needed me to move to NJ....and the rest is history. New York still remains the greatest City in the world will always be the world's greatest tourist attraction. Post Covid, it will shine brighter than ever. Real Estate values will always go through cycles and NYC will continue to be the best long term investment in the world. Many developers are growing their investment in both city and suburb properties. Cities like NYC and suburbs like Manalapan are benefiting from this trend.
Why is real estate in Manalapan soaring? The Covid19 pandemic has resulted in families venturing out of the major heavily populated cities of America.. Corporations recognize the new norm. They find in many cases, during the Covid19 pandemic, it is less expensive and safer for employees to work from home 3-4 days a week using conference videos, than to come to the office every day. Home buyers want to act now with low interest rates, & taxes in Central NJ still lower than city living..
As an example of this explosion & the quality of life living enthusiasm, this is an actual example of how the limited supply of homes are now being sold: This is an actual current Manalapan Home for sale. (Note: Bidding is expected to begin on May 1st, 2021 with a contract closing in the second week in September. Qualified bidders will need to show strong pre approval evidence from their bank, that they will approve their mortgage.) The current estimate is for bidding to start at $749,000. For interior photos and additional exterior photos, email your request for additional photos to mrsecuresales@optonline.net
For bidding info and House Tour appointment. See Sales Agent Anthony C. Guglieri Contact Info below.
Gorgeous 75ft setback 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with finished basement & 2 car garage. This well
maintained beauty features spacious rooms, hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen
with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, & granite counters, central vac, huge
laundry room with storage . The solarium over looks the private gorgeous tree lined backyard with updated 3 tier Trex deck, KitchenAid gas built-in island Stainless Steel Barbecue, beautiful mature landscaping & new fire pit.
Brand New Roof.
4Bedrooms
0.85 Acres Lot
3Bathrooms
2767 SF
Fireplace
Central Air (New Lennox Condenser and Coil)
Forced Hot Air Heating
Year Built: 1972
Central location is extremely convenient to restaurants,
shopping, & Bus / Trains.
25 min country road (no traffic) drive to Manasquan Beach (The seller's favorite beach)
Central NJ location is great for getting to the NYC, PA, MD.
Manalapan schools are ranked very high & the sports programs
are amazing.
Contact :Anthony C. Guglieri, Principal
email gugs0872@gmail.com Prime Time Real Estate Inc. Main Address: 1957 Richmond Terrace Staten Island, New York 10302
NJ Office: 145 Lower Main Street Aberdeen, NJ 07747 Cell: 917-991-1005 Fax: 732-358-0285
Anthony C. Guglieri, Principal
Prime Time Real Estate Inc.
email us here