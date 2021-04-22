Phamatech Administers More Than 100,000 COVID-19 Tests
San Diego company expanded CLIA licensed laboratory and manufacturing capabilities to meet demand for PCR and antibody testing
Testing has been an important tool in reducing the spread of the virus and Phamatech is proud to have played a small role in helping keep individuals and safe in our hometown community of San Diego.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phamatech Laboratory and Diagnostics, Inc. (Phamatech), is proud to announce it administered over 100,000 COVID-19 tests in the battle to help ordinary individuals and families navigate the pandemic.
— Dr. Thomas Aucoin, Phamatech Vice President
“Achieving 100,000 administered tests is a significant milestone for Phamatech and a tribute to our dedicated employees,” said Dr. Thomas Aucoin, Phamatech Vice President. “Testing has been an important tool in reducing the spread of the virus and we’re very proud to have played a small role in helping keep individuals and families safe, particularly in our hometown community of San Diego.”
To meet the demand for PCR and antibody testing, Phamatech expanded its CLIA licensed laboratory and manufacturing capabilities to produce tests and analyze results at its state-of-the-art laboratory in San Diego. In July 2020, the company also developed policies and processes to coordinate and administer tests in their parking lot while keeping staff and the public safe. Then they expanded testing to the greater community with mobile unit testing services in partnership with private business and nonprofits working with San Diego County’s public health program, as well as in Nevada, Arizona and Texas.
“Testing will remain important in the coming months, even as the percentage of those vaccinated increases,” added Aucoin. “Some even predict there will be an increase in demand for testing, especially among travelers, as countries, airlines and cruise lines plan to make testing a key requirement even among vaccinated travelers.”
Phamatech will continue to administer COVID-19 PCR tests at its San Diego laboratory and Las Vegas location seven days week and provide results in as little as eight hours. Online scheduling is available for PCR and antibody tests at Phamatech’s global headquarters located at 15175 Innovation Drive, San Diego, CA 92128.
A long-standing member of the San Diego community, Phamatech has been operating a high complexity CLIA laboratory since 2008 and has been manufacturing diagnostic products for over 25 years, including over 100 FDA approved tests. For more information about the COVID-19 testing services and online appointments, visit: www.phamatech.com
About Phamatech:
Founded in 1991 by a small group of dedicated scientists and business executives, Phamatech Laboratory & Diagnostics, Inc. is a U.S.A. based licensed laboratory and manufacturer and global provider of diagnostic products to better human lives. Phamatech is focused on innovation in drug and genetic testing at its licensed, accredited laboratory in San Diego, California. We provide customizable screening devices for Fertility, Toxicology, Infection, and Disease, as well as Pain Management testing and Pharmacogenetic testing, which identifies genetic variations that affect drug metabolism in the human body. For more information, visit www.phamatech.com
Laura Slawny
10 to 1 Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn