Robust Promotions Announces Launch of American Charities Sweepstakes Program in Chicago Area Grocery Stores
The American Charities Sweepstakes program gives consumers the chance to split $100,000 with their favorite charity.VILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust Promotions, an award-winning sweepstakes and promotions agency, today announces the launch of its American Charities Sweepstakes program in the Chicago area.
The American Charities Sweepstakes program provides a three-for-one for American consumers, with a chance to save money on the purchase of a Dining Advantage® by Entertainment® savings code plus a sweepstakes entry, a chance to win one of 100 prizes, and the chance to split $100,000 with the charity of their choice.
For the next three months, customers at more than 85 grocery stores in the Chicagoland area will be greeted with exclusive, point-of-sale advertising materials and back-of-receipt promotions touting the opportunity to participate in the American Charities Sweepstakes, with plans to launch in grocery stores nationwide in the coming months.
The American Charities Sweepstakes has been a long time in the making; a passion project of Robust Promotions founder and CEO Greg Seei. “The company’s goal is to be able to offer grocery consumers lottery-size prizes and discounts on restaurants and entertainment to get the American economy back on track, as the nation looks beyond the tragic loss of life and economic destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic -- all while supporting charitable endeavors.” said Seei.
Robust Promotions is a 15-year-old award winning sweepstakes and promotional agency with a proven track-record of success. The company has helped hundreds of businesses exceed their marketing goals through the use of innovative and custom-designed promotions and sweepstakes, and is the exclusive administrator of the American Charities Sweepstakes program. Visit AmericanCharitiesSweeps.com for more information and complete program terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.
Founded in 1962, Entertainment® has been a leader in providing the most recognized and sought-after discount, promotion and coupon products in communities throughout North America. As the largest and most trusted merchant savings network, Entertainment® provides consumers with deeper discounts, superior market coverage, and greater variety of merchant offerings.
