Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Earth Day by Launching Anacostia Green Boat Program

(Washington, DC) – Tomorrow, Thursday, April 22 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Department of Energy and Environment Director Tommy Wells will commemorate the 51st Earth Day by launching the Anacostia Green Boat Program at Kingman + Heritage Islands. In this first-ever District program, “citizen scientists” will enjoy boat rides and collect debris from the Anacostia River throughout the summer. This initiative helps support the Mayor’s goal of restoring the river as a natural resource that our city can enjoy now and for generations to come. The event will include DOEE partners at Living Classrooms.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) Director Tommy Wells

Lee Cain, Director of Kingman Island Doug Siglin, Managing Director of Living Classrooms of the National Capital Region

When:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 am

Where:

RFK Entrance – Enter off Oklahoma Ave NE

All reporters and other media interested in attending these events are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).