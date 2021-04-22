Samsung Refrigerator Models Maintain Top Spot at Major Retailers in March 2021
TraQline’s Hybrid POS™ system shows that for March 2021 Samsung had the top refrigerator model in two of three refrigerator types (French Door and Side-by-Side)LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline this week released information on the top-performing models (SKUs) for three Refrigerator Product categories at the leading major appliance retailers in the US (Lowe’s, Home Depot, & Best Buy). Using data from their newly released next generation share tracking system, TraQline Hybrid POS™, the team identified top performers for French Door Refrigerators, Side-by-Side Refrigerators, and Top-Freezer Refrigerators. Samsung held the top positions in two of three categories for the month of March.
---French Door Refrigerator Best Selling Model in March---
In March, and for the fifth consecutive month, the best-selling model for French Door Refrigerator was Samsung RF28T5001SR. Its unit share at the big three retailers was 5 percent, approximately one point higher than the next SKU. This was a decrease in its advantage versus February, which is most likely due to the 22 percent increase in the average price throughout the month. Also:
• Samsung RF28T5001SR performance was driven by its unit share (7 percent) at The Home Depot where it is featured prominently on the website and in-store.
• This model had an average price of $1,804 across the three retailers and is a standard depth model with a capacity of 28 cubic feet.
---Side-By-Side Refrigerator Best Selling Model in March---
In the Side-by-Side Refrigerator category, the best-selling model was also a Samsung, model RS27T5200SR. This is the ninth consecutive month this model has held the top spot and its 12 percent share of units sold this month at the three major retailers is more than 6 points higher than the runner up model. Additionally:
• Samsung RS27T5200SR was the unit share leader at both The Home Depot and Best Buy. It performed particularly well at The Home Depot with a 10-point unit share advantage over the second-place model and a strong position on both the website and the floor.
o This lead is due, at least in part, to its lower price at The Home Depot (average price of $1,277) and being prominently featured on the website. At Best Buy, the average price ($1,260) was slightly lower than at The Home Depot. Prices at both retailers were significantly lower than at Lowe’s, which was $1,399.
• The model is a standard depth model with a capacity of 27.4 cubic feet and had an average price of $1,312 across the three retailers.
---Top-Freezer Refrigerator Best Selling Model in March---
The leading Top-Freezer Refrigerator model was LG LTCS20020W. It had a unit share of 9 percent at the three major retailers, nearly 3 points higher than its closest competitor.
• LG LTCS20020W is one of the top three sellers at both The Home Depot and Lowe’s - driving its overall leadership position. At both retailers it was featured prominently in-store.
• With an average selling price across the three retailers of $679, this model is 20.2 cubic feet and features glass shelves.
About the TraQline Hybrid POS™ System-This unique and proprietary methodology provides monthly updates on model and brand share for Major Appliances within 3 major retailers (The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy). For more information, please contact Eric Voyer at ericv@traqline.com.
Eric Voyer
TraQline - The Stevenson Company
email us here