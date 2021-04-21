Construction Jobs in Vermont Virtual Job Fair to be held Thursday

Montpelier – Construction jobs are available across Vermont, and the Department of Labor (VDOL) is offering an opportunity for job seekers to learn about the benefits of working in this exciting sector at its #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, April 22 at 11:00am. This week’s virtual job fair is being held in conjunction with the Associated General Contractors of Vermont (AGC) and is open to anyone looking for a job or interested in learning more about job opportunities within the construction industry. Employers from across the state will be participating.

“We know there are still over 28,000 Vermonters that are unemployed and many employers who need workers, so this is a great opportunity for those who have been laid off to explore opportunities to rejoin the workforce. Whether you are actively looking for a career in construction or just want to learn more about the industry, this is a great opportunity to do just that. There are currently over 2,400 open jobs in the construction industry alone with great opportunities for Vermonters to learn new skills and build on the skill set they already have”, said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

“Construction is a career path that is relevant in nearly all industry sectors. Construction workers are in demand in response to an ever-increasing population, disintegrating infrastructure and a growing number of baby boomers retiring. Contractors are hiring now, and all skill-levels are needed, with both experienced and entry-level positions available. Don’t underestimate the value of a hands-on occupation because a new job in construction could just be the first rung on your career ladder to tomorrow”, said AGC Executive Vice President, Richard Wobby.

Thursday is the second of two events held by VDOL and AGC, emphasizing the benefits of the construction industry to job seekers and offering hiring employers an opportunity to share their openings. Over 15 employers from across the state will participate in Thursday’s event, with regional breakout sessions allowing for job seekers to attend by their geographic area of interest, to learn more about jobs they are interested in, ask questions, and learn how to apply. Those interested are not required to submit a resume or any documents to participate. More details including how to register may be found below.

#Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fair – Construction Jobs in Vermont

In addition to the virtual job fair, VDOL’s online job board, Vermont JobLink, currently features more than 2,400 posted construction job openings in Vermont. According to VDOL’s Economic and Labor Market Information Division, the average salary for an employee working in the construction industry is $52,585.

VDOL offers a number of other weekly virtual workshops and events to job seekers including resume writing, interviewing skills, regional employment connections and more re-employment resources. More information on this week’s event and other career assistance services from VDOL can be found at labor.vermont.gov/jobs.