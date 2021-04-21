Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

  • Net Earnings of $63.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.47 per share
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 19.85% for the first quarter of 2021
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.79% for the first quarter of 2021
  • Deposit growth of $2.97 billion or 33% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $63.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the first quarter, compared to $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.27 for the same period last year. The first quarter of 2021 included a $19.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses as a result of the improvement in our economic forecast. The Company previously recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.5 million in 2020, due to the severe decline in economic forecasts associated with the pandemic.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Our first quarter results were greatly impacted by the release of most of the reserves for credit losses that were built up in 2020, as the forecasted impact of COVID-19 on the economy has significantly improved since last year at the beginning of the pandemic. I am extremely proud of our associates as we continue to support our customers with round two Paycheck Protection Program loans, by originating more than 1,500 loans for approximately $325 million. In addition, we have processed customer forgiveness applications on round one PPP loans originated in 2020 totaling $540 million at March 31, 2021.”

Net income of $63.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 12.75% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 19.85%. ROAE and ROATCE for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 9.92% and 15.67%, respectively, and 7.61% and 12.27%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.79% for the first quarter, compared to 1.42% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.34% for the first quarter of 2020. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.08% for the first quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 40.26%, compared to 40.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 42.69% for the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income before recapture of provision for credit losses was $103.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. This represented a $2.4 million, or 2.25%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million, or 1.14%, increase from the first quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $105.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was $3.1 million, or 2.87%, lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.6 million, or 1.48%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the first quarter of 2021 of $91.8 million decreased $3.9 million, or 4.11%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased $322,000, or 0.35%, from the first quarter of 2020.   Total investment income of $13.1 million increased $802,000, or 6.52%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased $948,000, or 6.75%, from the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $735,000, or 26.33%, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.7 million, or 57.19%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.  

During the first quarter of 2021, we recaptured $19.5 million of provision for credit losses, due to the improvement in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables, which were impacted by COVID-19. In comparison, there was no provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the first quarter of 2020 included a $12 million provision for credit losses at the start of the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $2.5 million and total recoveries of $88,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $2.4 million.

Noninterest income was $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included $3.5 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, compared to $1.6 million and $715,000 in death benefits for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively. Swap fee income decreased $661,000 quarter-over-quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased by $791,000, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $47.2 million, compared to $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $649,000 decline in professional services, a $616,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, and a $225,000 decrease in marketing and promotion expense. Offsetting these decreases in expense, was a $564,000 increase in staff expense that was primarily the result of higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The year-over-year decrease of $1.5 million included a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs and an $830,000 decline in marketing and promotion expense. An increase of $911,000 in regulatory assessment expense in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, resulted from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.32% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.72% for the first quarter of 2020.  

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, was $103.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $105.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $102.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.08% for the first quarter of 2020. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 3.24% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.27% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of a 6 basis point decline in loan yields, a 16 basis point decrease in investment yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 62.3% of earning assets on average for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 65.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 45 basis point decrease in loan yields from 4.95% in the year ago quarter to 4.50% for the first quarter of 2021. The significant decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 44 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields were further impacted by a change in asset mix resulting from a $1.38 billion increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve compared to the first quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased from the fourth quarter of 2020 by $560.3 million to $13.29 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Of that increase in earning assets, $523.4 million represented an increase in average investment securities, while balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $115.7 million, and average loans declined by $77.0 million. Average earning assets increased by $3.17 billion from the first quarter of 2020. Loans on average grew by $787.5 million from the first quarter of 2020, including PPP loan balances that were about $881 million, on average, during the first quarter of 2021. Investments increased by $977.2 million, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $1.38 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2021 from 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.21% in the year ago quarter. On average, noninterest bearing deposits were 62.02% of total deposits during the current quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits grew on average by $307.7 million, or 4.44%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $130.5 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.22% for the prior quarter to 0.16% for the first quarter of 2021. In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 14 basis points, as average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $1.99 billion, compared to $932.1 million in growth in interest-bearing deposits, and the cost of deposits declined to 6 basis points in the current quarter.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 28.60%, compared with 28.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.   Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $14.84 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $421.1 million, or 2.92%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $13.62 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $399.9 million, or 3.02%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $921.8 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $450.3 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $55.8 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased by $3.23 billion, or 27.86%, from total assets of $11.61 billion at March 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $3.23 billion, or 31.03%, when compared with $10.40 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.58 billion increase in investment securities, an $826.9 million increase in total loans, and an $818.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The increase in total loans includes the remaining outstanding balance in PPP loans, totaling $897.7 million as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined by $70.5 million from December 31, 2020 and by $70.8 million from March 31, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $3.90 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $921.8 million, or 30.96%, from $2.98 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.58 billion, or 67.93%, from $2.32 billion at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased $1.23 billion of securities, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.57%.

At March 31, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.09 billion, a $508.4 million, or 87.86%, increase from December 31, 2020 and a $444.7 million increase, or 69.24%, from March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $546 million of HTM securities.

At March 31, 2021 investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.81 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $14.4 million. AFS securities increased by $413.4 million, or 17.23%, from December 31, 2020, and increased by $1.13 billion, or 67.43%, from March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $683 million of AFS securities.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $3.05 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.99 billion at March 31, 2020. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $247.0 million as of March 31, 2021, or approximately 6% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 21.80%, Massachusetts at 10.80%, Texas at 10.66%, Ohio at 8.07%, and Connecticut at 5.65%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.29 billion at March 31, 2021 decreased by $55.8 million, or 0.67%, from December 31, 2020. The $55.8 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $100.1 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans due to seasonal pay downs, $58.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $15.1 million in SFR mortgage loans, and $7.3 million in other loans, partially offset by increases of $95.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $14.7 million in PPP loans, $11.2 million in construction loans, and $3.8 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. After adjusting for seasonality and PPP loans, our loans grew by $29.6 million or at an annualized rate of 1.7% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts increased by $826.9 million, or 11.08%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in total loans included $897.7 million in PPP loans. After excluding PPP loan growth, the $70.8 million decrease in loans included decreases of $207.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $32.3 million in consumer and other loans, $31.7 million in construction loans, $23.3 million in SFR mortgage loans, $11.0 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $8.9 million in municipal lease financings, and $5.3 million in SBA loans.   Partially offsetting these declines was an increase of $248.9 million in commercial real estate loans.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $71.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $93.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $82.6 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was decreased by $19.5 million, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $2.4 million in net charge-offs.   At March 31, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.87%. This compares to 1.12% and 1.11% at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans and leases outstanding was 0.97% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 1.11% at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $13.8 million at March 31, 2021, or 0.17% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $14.3 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $6.4 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The $13.8 million in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 are summarized as follows: $7.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $2.4 million in SBA loans, $424,000 in SFR mortgage loans, $312,000 in consumer and other loans, and $259,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

As of March 31, 2021, we had $1.6 million in OREO compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.9 million at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $1.7 million. This compares to $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.4 million at March 31, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.02% at March 31, 2021, 0.04% at December 31, 2020, and 0.06% at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, we had $5.8 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2020 and $2.8 million in performing TDR loans at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $15.3 million at March 31, 2021, $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $11.3 million at March 31, 2020. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2021, 0.12% at December 31, 2020, and 0.10% at March 31, 2020.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At March 31, 2021, classified loans totaled $69.7 million, compared to $78.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $83.6 million at March 31, 2020. Classified loans decreased $9.1 million quarter-over-quarter and included an $8.4 million decrease in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, a $1.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, and a $520,000 decrease in SBA loans, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in PPP loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.08 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $506.3 million totaled $12.59 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $409.1 million, or 3.36%, when compared with $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $3.1 billion, or 32.72%, when compared with $9.48 billion at March 31, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.58 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $122.5 million, or 1.64%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.01 billion, or 35.98%, when compared to $5.57 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 62.74% of total deposits, compared to 63.52% at December 31, 2020 and 61.15% at March 31, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.02 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $12.7 million, or 0.63%, from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $63.9 million, partially offset by a $28.4 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decrease in market value of available-for-sale securities and $24.5 million in cash dividends. Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.4% at March 31, 2021.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.8%, common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.9%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.1%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 16.1%.

CitizensTrust

As of March 31, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.10 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.29 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021 to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (833) 301-1161, participant passcode 1799106. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through April 29, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, participant passcode 1799106.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions, political events and public health developments and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of new laws, regulations and/or government programs, including those laws, regulations and programs enacted by federal, state or local governments in the geographic jurisdictions in which we do business in response to the current national emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Company in connection with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; the effects of the Company’s participation in one or more of the new lending programs recently established by the Federal Reserve, including the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Priority Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility, and the impact of any related actions or decisions by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and its special purpose vehicle established pursuant to such lending programs; the effect of changes in other pertinent laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for credit losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates or monetary policies, including the possible imposition of negative interest rates on bank reserves; the impact of the anticipated phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest rate indexes specified in certain of our customer loan agreements and in our interest rate swap arrangements, including any economic and compliance effects related to the expected change from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to public health, physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, attacks, infiltrations, exfiltrations, or theft or loss of Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change or extreme weather events, that may affect electrical, environmental and communications or other services, computer services or facilities we use, or that may affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with respect to certain of the Company’s key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings patterns, preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other financial products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, to retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Company’s capital, deposits, assets or customers; fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; our ability to identify suitable and qualified replacements for any of our executive officers who may leave their employment with us, including our Chief Executive Officer; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, lender liability, bank operations, financial product or service, data privacy, health and safety, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DFPI; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry, the health and safety of the Company’s employees, and the Company’s business prospects.  The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the impact on the economy, our customers, our employees and our business partners, the safety, effectiveness, distribution and acceptance of vaccines developed to mitigate the pandemic, and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 139,713     $ 122,305     $ 138,615  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve   1,385,586       1,835,855       567,124  
Total cash and cash equivalents   1,525,299       1,958,160       705,739  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions   27,748       43,563       23,799  
Investment securities available-for-sale   2,812,348       2,398,923       1,679,755  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   1,086,984       578,626       642,255  
Total investment securities   3,899,332       2,977,549       2,322,010  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables   8,293,057       8,348,808       7,466,152  
Allowance for credit losses   (71,805 )     (93,692 )     (82,641 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables   8,221,252       8,255,116       7,383,511  
Premises and equipment, net   49,735       51,144       52,867  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)   223,905       226,818       225,455  
Intangibles   31,467       33,634       40,541  
Goodwill   663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets   180,305       191,935       171,571  
Total assets $ 14,840,438     $ 14,419,314     $ 11,606,888  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 7,577,839     $ 7,455,387     $ 5,572,649  
Investment checking   567,062       517,976       454,153  
Savings and money market   3,526,424       3,361,444       2,635,364  
Time deposits   407,330       401,694       451,438  
Total deposits   12,078,655       11,736,501       9,113,604  
Customer repurchase agreements   506,346       439,406       368,915  
Other borrowings   5,000       5,000       -  
Junior subordinated debentures   25,774       25,774       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased   80,973       60,113       -  
Other liabilities   123,024       144,530       157,209  
Total liabilities   12,819,772       12,411,324       9,665,502  
Stockholders' Equity          
Stockholders' equity   2,013,710       1,972,641       1,902,980  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   6,956       35,349       38,406  
Total stockholders' equity   2,020,666       2,007,990       1,941,386  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,840,438     $ 14,419,314     $ 11,606,888  
           


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
           
    Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 150,542     $ 181,117     $ 166,816  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve   1,622,093       1,506,385       243,069  
Total cash and cash equivalents   1,772,635       1,687,502       409,885  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions   42,100       43,940       17,972  
Investment securities available-for-sale   2,553,767       2,242,017       1,697,480  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   779,826       568,188       658,916  
Total investment securities   3,333,593       2,810,205       2,356,396  
Investment in stock of FHLB   17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables   8,270,282       8,347,260       7,482,805  
Allowance for credit losses   (93,483 )     (93,799 )     (70,736 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables   8,176,799       8,253,461       7,412,069  
Premises and equipment, net   50,896       51,501       53,689  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)   226,914       228,753       225,463  
Intangibles   32,590       34,711       41,732  
Goodwill   663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets   189,733       193,398       177,199  
Total assets $ 14,506,655     $ 13,984,866     $ 11,375,800  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 7,240,494     $ 6,932,797     $ 5,247,025  
Interest-bearing   4,434,282       4,368,786       3,502,174  
Total deposits   11,674,776       11,301,583       8,749,199  
Customer repurchase agreements   559,395       494,410       478,373  
Other borrowings   5,001       8,181       438  
Junior subordinated debentures   25,774       25,774       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased   89,735       19,162       -  
Other liabilities   119,298       128,116       115,552  
Total liabilities   12,473,979       11,977,226       9,369,336  
Stockholders' Equity          
Stockholders' equity   1,997,618       1,971,726       1,993,560  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   35,058       35,914       12,904  
Total stockholders' equity   2,032,676       2,007,640       2,006,464  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,506,655     $ 13,984,866     $ 11,375,800  
           


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
           
    Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021     2020   2020
Interest income:          
Loans and leases, including fees $ 91,795     $ 95,733   $ 92,117
Investment securities:          
Investment securities available-for-sale   9,159       9,107     10,049
Investment securities held-to-maturity   3,940       3,190     3,998
Total investment income   13,099       12,297     14,047
Dividends from FHLB stock   217       217     332
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   413       397     613
Total interest income   105,524       108,644     107,109
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,812       2,525     4,124
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   244       266     679
Total interest expense   2,056       2,791     4,803
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses   103,468       105,853     102,306
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses   (19,500 )     -     12,000
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses   122,968       105,853     90,306
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,985       4,006     4,776
Trust and investment services   2,611       2,676     2,420
Gain on OREO, net   429       365     10
Other   6,656       5,878     4,434
Total noninterest income   13,681       12,925     11,640
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   29,706       29,142     30,877
Occupancy and equipment   4,863       5,479     4,837
Professional services   2,168       2,817     2,256
Computer software expense   2,844       2,895     2,816
Marketing and promotion   725       950     1,555
Amortization of intangible assets   2,167       2,170     2,445
Other   4,690       4,823     3,855
Total noninterest expense   47,163       48,276     48,641
Earnings before income taxes   89,486       70,502     53,305
Income taxes   25,593       20,446     15,325
Net earnings $ 63,893     $ 50,056   $ 37,980
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47     $ 0.37   $ 0.27
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47     $ 0.37   $ 0.27
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18     $ 0.18   $ 0.18
           


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 105,797     $ 108,959     $ 107,477  
Interest expense   2,056       2,791       4,803  
Net interest income - (TE) $ 103,741     $ 106,168     $ 102,674  
           
Return on average assets, annualized   1.79 %     1.42 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity, annualized   12.75 %     9.92 %     7.61 %
Efficiency ratio [1]   40.26 %     40.64 %     42.69 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized   1.32 %     1.37 %     1.72 %
Yield on average loans   4.50 %     4.56 %     4.95 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   3.24 %     3.41 %     4.27 %
Cost of deposits   0.06 %     0.09 %     0.19 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements   0.06 %     0.09 %     0.20 %
Cost of funds   0.07 %     0.09 %     0.21 %
Net interest margin (TE)   3.18 %     3.33 %     4.08 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.
           
Weighted average shares outstanding          
Basic   135,175,494       135,063,751       139,106,596  
Diluted   135,427,982       135,281,882       139,315,514  
Dividends declared $ 24,495     $ 24,413     $ 24,416  
Dividend payout ratio [2]   38.34 %     48.77 %     64.29 %
[2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.
           
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)   135,919,625       135,600,501       135,510,960  
Book value per share $ 14.87     $ 14.81     $ 14.33  
Tangible book value per share $ 9.75     $ 9.67     $ 9.13  
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
Nonperforming assets:          
Nonaccrual loans $ 13,769     $ 14,347     $ 6,428  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest   -       -       -  
Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming)   -       -       -  
Other real estate owned (OREO), net   1,575       3,392       4,889  
Total nonperforming assets $ 15,344     $ 17,739     $ 11,317  
Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 5,813     $ 2,159     $ 2,813  
           
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO   0.18 %     0.21 %     0.15 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %     0.12 %     0.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets   467.97 %     528.17 %     730.24 %
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
Allowance for credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 93,692     $ 93,869     $ 68,660  
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13   -       -       1,840  
Total charge-offs   (2,475 )     (182 )     (86 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off   88       5       227  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (2,387 )     (177 )     141  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses   (19,500 )     -       12,000  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 71,805     $ 93,692     $ 82,641  
           
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans   -0.029 %     -0.002 %     0.002 %
           


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                       
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type
                       
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
  Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type
                       
Commercial real estate $ 56.6   1.0 %   $ 75.4   1.4 %   $ 58.4   1.1 %
Construction   1.9   1.9 %     1.9   2.3 %     4.6   3.6 %
SBA   2.5   0.8 %     3.0   1.0 %     3.9   1.3 %
SBA - PPP   -   -       -   -       -   -  
Commercial and industrial   6.4   0.9 %     7.1   0.9 %     9.4   1.0 %
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   2.7   1.0 %     4.0   1.1 %     4.3   1.6 %
Municipal lease finance receivables   -   0.1 %     0.1   0.2 %     0.3   0.5 %
SFR mortgage   0.3   0.1 %     0.4   0.1 %     0.3   0.1 %
Consumer and other loans   1.4   1.6 %     1.8   2.1 %     1.4   1.2 %
                       
Total $ 71.8   0.9 %   $ 93.7   1.1 %   $ 82.6   1.1 %
                       


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
Quarterly Common Stock Price
                       
    2021       2020       2019  
Quarter End High   Low   High   Low   High   Low
March 31, $ 25.00   $ 19.15     $ 22.01     $ 14.92     $ 23.18     $ 19.94  
June 30,         $ 22.22     $ 15.97     $ 22.22     $ 20.40  
September 30,         $ 19.87     $ 15.57     $ 22.23     $ 20.00  
December 31,         $ 21.34     $ 16.26     $ 22.18     $ 19.83  
                       
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
                       
      Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
        2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Interest income                      
Loans and leases, including fees     $ 91,795     $ 95,733     $ 94,200     $ 95,352     $ 92,117  
Investment securities and other       13,729       12,911       12,426       12,606       14,992  
Total interest income       105,524       108,644       106,626       107,958       107,109  
Interest expense                      
Deposits       1,812       2,525       2,958       2,995       4,124  
Other borrowings       244       266       343       394       679  
Total interest expense       2,056       2,791       3,301       3,389       4,803  
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses       103,468       105,853       103,325       104,569       102,306  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (19,500 )     -       -       11,500       12,000  
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses       122,968       105,853       103,325       93,069       90,306  
                       
Noninterest income       13,681       12,925       13,153       12,152       11,640  
Noninterest expense       47,163       48,276       49,588       46,398       48,641  
Earnings before income taxes       89,486       70,502       66,890       58,823       53,305  
Income taxes       25,593       20,446       19,398       17,192       15,325  
Net earnings     $ 63,893     $ 50,056     $ 47,492     $ 41,631     $ 37,980  
                       
Effective tax rate       28.60 %     29.00 %     29.00 %     29.23 %     28.75 %
                       
Basic earnings per common share     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
                       
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                       
Cash dividends declared     $ 24,495     $ 24,413     $ 24,419     $ 24,417     $ 24,416  
                       


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Loan Portfolio by Type
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                     
Commercial real estate   $ 5,596,781     $ 5,501,509     $ 5,428,223     $ 5,365,120     $ 5,347,925  
Construction     96,356       85,145       101,903       125,815       128,045  
SBA     307,727       303,896       304,987       300,156       313,071  
SBA - PPP     897,724       882,986       1,101,142       1,097,150       -  
Commercial and industrial     753,708       812,062       817,056       840,738       960,761  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     261,088       361,146       252,802       251,821       272,114  
Municipal lease finance receivables     42,349       45,547       38,040       49,876       51,287  
SFR mortgage     255,400       270,511       274,731       286,526       278,743  
Consumer and other loans     81,924       86,006       88,988       85,332       114,206  
Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts     8,293,057       8,348,808       8,407,872       8,402,534       7,466,152  
Allowance for credit losses     (71,805 )     (93,692 )     (93,869 )     (93,983 )     (82,641 )
Net loans   $ 8,221,252     $ 8,255,116     $ 8,314,003     $ 8,308,551     $ 7,383,511  
                     
                     
                     
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                     
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,577,839     $ 7,455,387     $ 6,919,423     $ 6,901,368     $ 5,572,649  
Investment checking     567,062       517,976       447,910       472,509       454,153  
Savings and money market     3,526,424       3,361,444       3,356,353       3,150,013       2,635,364  
Time deposits     407,330       401,694       445,148       459,690       451,438  
Total deposits     12,078,655       11,736,501       11,168,834       10,983,580       9,113,604  
                     
Customer repurchase agreements     506,346       439,406       483,420       468,156       368,915  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements   $ 12,585,001     $ 12,175,907     $ 11,652,254     $ 11,451,736     $ 9,482,519  
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Nonperforming loans [1]:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 7,395     $ 7,563     $ 6,481     $ 2,628     $ 947  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     2,412       2,273       1,724       1,598       2,748  
Commercial and industrial     2,967       3,129       1,822       1,222       1,703  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     259       785       849       -       -  
SFR mortgage     424       430       675       1,080       864  
Consumer and other loans     312       167       224       289       166  
Total   $ 13,769     $ 14,347     $ 11,775     $ 6,817     $ 6,428  
% of Total loans     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.14 %     0.08 %     0.09 %
                     
Past due 30-89 days:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 178     $ -     $ -     $ 4     $ 210  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     258       1,965       66       214       3,086  
Commercial and industrial     952       1,101       3,627       630       665  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       -       882       166  
SFR mortgage     266       -       -       446       233  
Consumer and other loans     21       -       67       413       -  
Total   $ 1,675     $ 3,066     $ 3,760     $ 2,589     $ 4,360  
% of Total loans     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.06 %
                     
OREO:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 1,575     $ 1,575     $ 1,575     $ 2,275     $ 2,275  
SBA     -       -       797       797       797  
SFR mortgage     -       1,817       1,817       1,817       1,817  
Total   $ 1,575     $ 3,392     $ 4,189     $ 4,889     $ 4,889  
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO   $ 17,019     $ 20,805     $ 19,724     $ 14,295     $ 15,677  
% of Total loans     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.23 %     0.17 %     0.21 %
                     
[1] As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included $25,000 of commercial and industrial loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing.
 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                 
Regulatory Capital Ratios
                 
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,  
2020
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0 %   9.8 %   9.9 %   11.6 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0 %   14.9 %   14.8 %   14.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5 %   15.1 %   15.1 %   14.4 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5 %   16.1 %   16.2 %   15.5 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       9.4 %   9.6 %   11.3 %
                 

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
Stockholders' equity $ 2,020,666     $ 2,007,990     $ 1,941,386  
Less: Goodwill   (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
Less: Intangible assets   (31,467 )     (33,634 )     (40,541 )
Tangible book value $ 1,325,492     $ 1,310,649     $ 1,237,138  
Common shares issued and outstanding   135,919,625       135,600,501       135,510,960  
Tangible book value per share $ 9.75     $ 9.67     $ 9.13  
           

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020  
    (Dollars in thousands)
             
Net Income   $ 63,893     $ 50,056     $ 37,980  
Add: Amortization of intangible assets     2,167       2,170       2,445  
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]     (641 )     (642 )     (723 )
Tangible net income   $ 65,419     $ 51,584     $ 39,702  
             
Average stockholders' equity   $ 2,032,676     $ 2,007,640     $ 2,006,464  
Less: Average goodwill     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
Less: Average intangible assets     (32,590 )     (34,711 )     (41,732 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,336,379     $ 1,309,222     $ 1,301,025  
             
Return on average equity, annualized     12.75 %     9.92 %     7.61 %
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized     19.85 %     15.67 %     12.27 %
             
[1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.
             


Contact:      David A. Brager 
  Chief Executive Officer
  (909) 980-4030

Primary Logo

CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

