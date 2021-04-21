Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2021, at 16:00 CET (10:00 AM EDT), are available on its website at www.constellium.com and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.



