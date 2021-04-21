Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PARIS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2021, at 16:00 CET (10:00 AM EDT), are available on its website at www.constellium.com and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600 Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
Investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


