Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal second quarter 2021 revenue of $881 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.42, including $0.07 of restructuring charges and $0.22 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal third quarter 2021 revenue guidance of $875 to $915 million with GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.38, excluding any unforeseen COVID-19 impacts



/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, WI, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended April 3, 2021, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending July 3, 2021.

Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 3, 2021 Q2F21 Results Q2F21 Guidance Q3F21 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $881 $860 to $900 $875 to $915 Operating margin 5.8 % 5.0% to 5.5% 5.1% to 5.6% Diluted EPS (1) $1.42 $1.17 to $1.32 $1.23 to $1.38 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 17.3 % Economic return 9.2 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.22 for Q2F21 results, $0.22 for Q2F21 guidance and $0.22 for Q3F21 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Information

Won 42 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $284 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total a record $1.044 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $29.2 million of our shares at an average price of $83.39 per share under our existing share repurchase programs. A balance of $53.4 million remains outstanding under the $100 million fiscal 2021 program.



Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “Our robust fiscal second quarter results highlight the advantages of our unique value proposition and consistent focus on operational excellence. Our GAAP operating margin of 5.75% expanded 11 basis points from the prior quarter, representing the best performance in more than a decade and the fourth consecutive quarter in excess of 5.0%. Productivity gains, expense management and another solid performance from our Engineering Solutions team contributed to better than anticipated profitability. Revenue of $881 million was in line with our expectation and at the midpoint of our guidance. Through this combination, we delivered GAAP EPS of $1.42, which exceeded the top end of our guidance range.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Leveraging the record $3.3 billion funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities from our fiscal first quarter, we won 42 new manufacturing programs. For the second consecutive quarter, these program wins include a number of meaningful new customer engagements, positioning us for further growth. These wins, which include a notable Aftermarket Services engagement, represent $284 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production and contribute to our trailing four quarter wins, once again, exceeding $1.0 billion.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “With our exceptional operating performance and working capital management, we delivered return on invested capital of 17.3%, sequentially improved by 100 basis points and the highest return delivered in four years. This result generated economic return of 920 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating considerable shareholder value. Further, given the strength of our balance sheet and free cash flow generation, we elected to repay our 364-day term loan of $138 million three months early. We ended the quarter with ample liquidity given our cash balance of approximately $295 million and only $38 million borrowed under our $350 million revolving credit facility. In addition, we reconfirm our fiscal 2021 expectation for free cash flow of approximately $100 million.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We anticipate our robust performance will continue for the fiscal third quarter based upon incrementally stronger demand, particularly in our Healthcare/Life Sciences sector, and confidence in our ability to consistently execute. We are guiding revenue of $875 to $915 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.1% to 5.6% and GAAP EPS of $1.23 to $1.38. Our guidance assumes that neither supply chain constraints, which are a near term limiter in our ability to meet customer demand upside, nor COVID-19 will materially impact end markets or our operations beyond what is already anticipated.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We believe we have a platform to sustain strong revenue growth moving forward through the strengthening in the overall demand environment, including equipment used in elective medical procedures, an eventual commercial aerospace market recovery, our ability to support secular growth markets and the acceleration in new program wins. Looking beyond fiscal 2021, we are confident these factors support our goal to achieve 9% to 12% annual revenue growth while continuing to deliver industry leading operating performance.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Apr 3, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Apr 4, 2020 Revenue $ 880,885 $ 830,355 $ 767,364 Gross profit 91,002 79,277 61,445 Operating income 50,687 46,866 17,209 Net income 41,763 36,199 12,926 Diluted EPS 1.42 1.23 0.43 Gross margin 10.3 % 9.5 % 8.0 % Operating margin 5.8 % 5.6 % 2.2 % ROIC (1) 17.3 % 16.3 % 11.4 % Economic return (1) 9.2 % 8.2 % 2.6 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue for both the fiscal first and second quarters of 2021.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Apr 4, 2020 Americas $ 365 $ 327 $ 334 Asia-Pacific 459 451 388 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 83 79 74 Elimination of inter-segment sales (26 ) (27 ) (29 ) Total Revenue $ 881 $ 830 $ 767





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Apr 4, 2020 Industrial (1) $ 407 46 % $ 378 46 % $ 339 44 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 350 40 % 319 38 % 271 35 % Aerospace/Defense 124 14 % 133 16 % 157 21 % Total Revenue $ 881 $ 830 $ 767 (1) At the beginning of fiscal 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the fiscal second quarter was 17.3%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the fiscal second quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2021 is 8.1%. ROIC for the fiscal second quarter less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 9.2%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended April 3, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $82.1 million, less capital expenditures of $7.3 million, resulting in free cash flow of $74.8 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Apr 4, 2020 Days in Accounts Receivable 52 53 55 Days in Contract Assets 12 12 13 Days in Inventory 89 93 99 Days in Accounts Payable (61) (59) (62) Days in Cash Deposits (20) (19) (18) Annualized Cash Cycle * 72 80 87 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 3, Apr 4, Apr 3, Apr 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 880,885 $ 767,364 $ 1,711,240 $ 1,619,773 Cost of sales 789,883 705,919 1,540,961 1,479,138 Gross profit 91,002 61,445 170,279 140,635 Operating expenses Selling and administrative expenses 38,286 38,233 70,697 77,489 Restructuring and impairment charges 2,029 6,003 2,029 6,003 Operating income 50,687 17,209 97,553 57,143 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,818 ) (3,814 ) (7,904 ) (7,946 ) Interest income 390 533 764 1,178 Miscellaneous, net (825 ) 154 (2,343 ) (2,019 ) Income before income taxes 46,434 14,082 88,070 48,356 Income tax expense 4,671 1,156 10,108 4,424 Net income $ 41,763 $ 12,926 $ 77,962 $ 43,932 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.45 $ 0.44 $ 2.71 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.43 $ 2.65 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,736 29,291 28,799 29,216 Diluted 29,310 29,925 29,409 29,999





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Apr 3, Oct 3, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,370 $ 385,807 Restricted cash 142 2,087 Accounts receivable 508,576 482,086 Contract assets 116,440 113,946 Inventories 771,605 763,461 Prepaid expenses and other 37,787 31,772 Total current assets 1,728,920 1,779,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 379,014 383,661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,877 69,879 Deferred income taxes 22,351 21,422 Other 39,226 35,727 Total non-current assets 509,468 510,689 Total assets $ 2,238,388 $ 2,289,848 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 50,229 $ 146,829 Accounts payable 529,948 516,297 Customer deposits 175,099 159,972 Accrued salaries and wages 64,860 76,927 Other accrued liabilities 100,722 103,492 Total current liabilities 920,858 1,003,517 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 188,730 187,975 Accrued income taxes payable 47,974 53,899 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,751 36,779 Deferred income taxes 7,042 6,433 Other liabilities 25,081 23,765 Total non-current liabilities 303,578 308,851 Total liabilities 1,224,436 1,312,368 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,838 and 53,525 shares issued, respectively, and 28,659 and 29,002 shares outstanding, respectively 538 535 Additional paid-in-capital 627,176 621,564 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 25,179 and 24,523, respectively (986,539 ) (934,639 ) Retained earnings 1,373,041 1,295,079 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (264 ) (5,059 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,013,952 977,480 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,238,388 $ 2,289,848





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 3, Jan 2, Apr 4, Apr 3, Apr 4, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 50,687 $ 46,866 $ 17,209 $ 97,553 $ 57,143 Operating margin, as reported 5.8 % 5.6 % 2.2 % 5.7 % 3.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) $ 2,029 $ — $ 6,003 $ 2,029 $ 6,003 Adjusted operating income $ 52,716 $ 46,866 $ 23,212 $ 99,582 $ 63,146 Adjusted operating margin 6.0 % 5.6 % 3.0 % 5.8 % 3.9 % Net income, as reported $ 41,763 $ 36,199 $ 12,926 $ 77,962 $ 43,932 Non-GAAP adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — — — — (814) Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) 1,816 — 5,373 1,816 5,373 Adjusted net income $ 43,579 $ 36,199 $ 18,299 $ 79,778 $ 48,491 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.42 $ 1.23 $ 0.43 $ 2.65 $ 1.46 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — — — — (0.02) Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) 0.07 0.18 0.06 0.18 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.23 $ 0.61 $ 2.71 $ 1.62





(1) During the three months ended April 3, 2021, restructuring charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred.



During the three months ended April 4, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.



(2) During the three months ended January 4, 2020, there were $1.9M in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1M of tax expense as a result of special tax items.





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 3, Jan 2, Apr 4, 2021 2021 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 97,553 $ 46,866 $ 57,143 Restructuring and impairment charges + 2,029 + — + 6,003 Adjusted operating income $ 99,582 $ 46,866 $ 63,146 x 2 x 4 x 2 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 199,164 $ 187,464 $ 126,292 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 13 % x 13 % Tax impact 25,891 24,370 16,418 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 173,273 $ 163,094 $ 109,874 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,002,260 ÷ $ 1,002,087 ÷ $ 966,630 ROIC 17.3 % 16.3 % 11.4 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.1 % - 8.1 % - 8.8 % Economic return 9.2 % 8.2 % 2.6 %





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Apr 3, Jan 2, Oct 3, Jul 4, Apr 4, Jan 4, Sept 28, Calculations 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Equity $ 1,013,952 $ 1,006,959 $ 977,480 $ 944,821 $ 892,558 $ 908,372 $ 865,576 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 50,229 148,408 146,829 145,993 107,880 67,847 100,702 Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2) 9,314 9,351 7,724 8,061 8,546 9,102 — Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 188,730 188,148 187,975 188,626 186,327 186,827 187,278 Operating lease obligations - long-term (2) 34,751 37,052 36,779 38,077 39,617 41,764 — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (294,370 ) (356,724 ) (385,807 ) (296,545 ) (225,830 ) (252,914 ) (223,761 ) $ 1,002,606 $ 1,033,194 $ 970,980 $ 1,029,033 $ 1,009,098 $ 960,998 $ 929,795





(1 ) Included in Other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2 ) In the fiscal first quarter of 2020, Plexus adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019.



