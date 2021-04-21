ATG NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ATTORNEY GENERAL STATEMENT ON THE GUILTY VERDICTS I NTEH DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL

Newsroom Posted on Apr 20, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Attorney General Clare E. Connors released the following statement regarding the guilty verdicts in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin:

Today, our criminal justice system returned its verdict in the murder trial of George Floyd. While a guilty verdict cannot bring back the victim, Mr. Floyd, the circumstances of his death were judged and condemned by the jury. We owe our collective thanks to the members of the jury, who gave many hours of their time to review the evidence carefully. They answered the call and provided a critical public service.

The guilty verdicts on all three counts also reflect the hard work of my Minnesota colleague, AG Keith Ellison, and his team. They fairly and competently presented the government’s case and provided outstanding leadership as the chief law enforcement office of the State of Minnesota. It is our shared hope that today’s verdict will help the healing process for Mr. Floyd’s family, at the same time it serves as an example of what accountability looks like for those in positions of trust. This moment reminds us that no one is above or beneath the law.

Through prosecutions, taskforces and other means, I and my fellow Attorneys General are committed to this endeavor of justice for all. We will continue to support federal and state legislation, as well as work with our counterparts in government and within the community to ensure our laws are enforced fairly and safely throughout the country.

