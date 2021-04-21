Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF VICE PRESIDENT WALTER MONDALE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States and in honor of Vice President Walter Mondale, Gov. David Ige will order that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on the day of Mondale’s interment. That date has not yet been set. The White House will release a second flag order once the date of interment has been scheduled.

Mondale served the people of Minnesota as their Attorney General from 1960-1964, as a United States Senator from 1964-1976, as Vice President of the United States from 1977-1981, and as the United States Ambassador to Japan from 1993-1996. This action is a mark of respect for Vice President Mondale’s many years of public service to the nation.

Former Vice President Mondale was 93 years old.

