Qlarant Continues to Earn CMMI Level 3 Status

/EIN News/ -- Easton, MD, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant today announced that it has concluded its triennial audit and has again achieved CMMI level 3 appraisal status. The appraisal was performed by Broadsword Solutions Corporation – a CMMI Institute Partner company based in Detroit, Michigan.

CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Institute) is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. A CMMI appraisal enables others to identify the capability of an organization and was originally introduced by the Department of Defense to determine the maturity and efficiency levels of the companies they hired. The appraisal looks at industry best practices and matches them to the output of an organization.

“When we were originally appraised in 2018, the Executive Leadership team provided full support by investing in both internal and external training, workshops, conferences and on-site consulting services for our team members,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ronald Forsythe, Jr. “Our Maturity Level 3 status is an indicator to our customers that we are prepared and capable of providing the best results and superior quality in all of our products and services.”

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that the organization is performing at a “defined” level. Level 3 processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, are established and improved over time.

“Qlarant once again achieved an appraisal maturity level 3 due to our discipline in adhering to existing standard processes, while constantly improving our process performance, implementing new processes, and including best practices,” said Qlarant Corporate Quality Officer Carolyn H. Lane. “Our culture is based on high quality standards used in our everyday practices, which also contributed to Qlarant achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, another high mark. Ultimately, this has provided Qlarant the opportunity to better serve the needs of our customers.”

###

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. Headquartered in Easton Maryland, the company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as industries across the nation.

The Qlarant Foundation is the mission arm of the organization and provides annual grants to non-profit groups that provide services in under-served communities. Qlarant employs over 500 people and has a 48-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. For more information visit www.qlarant.com or contact Pat Boos boosp@qlarant.com.

About CMMI

CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

Attachments

Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com