Ayr Wellness Celebrates 4/20 With Record Sales

Over 14,200 Transactions Processed, Generating US$1.2 Million in Daily Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), celebrated the 420 Holiday with retail sales records across its six-state footprint. Nevada, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania all had record days. In total, the Company saw 14,241 transactions and $1.24 million in sales yesterday, for an average ticket of US$87. Retail gross margin remained high at over 50%.



In Nevada, where the local economy is seeing the benefits of the reopening of the casinos and entertainment venues, Ayr, through its service and operation agreements with licensed operators, saw over 7,500 transactions, including over 2,000 in its busiest location in Henderson, NV, 30% above its average daily count.

“I could not be prouder of our Ayr Wellness team. This 420 we set a new standard for performance and customer service with over 14,200 transactions processed in one day. As cannabis continues to mainstream throughout our culture and 420 increasingly becomes a “National Holiday”, we are thrilled to provide our consumers with an exceptional customer experience, excellent products and new ways to safely celebrate the wellness and wonder of cannabis,” said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness.

