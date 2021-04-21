Jan Marini Skin Research Wins 14th NewBeauty Choice Award

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (JMSR), a leading provider of professional skincare and aesthetic solutions, announce the distinction of earning its 14th NewBeauty Award and 11th Consecutive NewBeauty Award for the Skin Care Management System™. The Skin Care Management System is the most awarded product in NewBeauty history, winning Best System every year since the awards were created due to its unique combination of advanced technology, superior results and customer value.

NewBeauty Choice Awards are issued annually by NewBeauty Magazine recognizing the best of the best in the aesthetic industry. NewBeauty Magazine is the leading publication in the United States for the aesthetic savvy consumer and trend seeker of emerging technologies.

The Skin Care Management System earned top honors as the Best Skin Care System from a combined group of NewBeauty editors and experts who voted. “We are excited to learn Skin Care Management System has earned an unprecedented 11thconsecutive NewBeauty Choice Award.” John Connors, CEO and President commented, “The momentum for Skin Care Management System has never been greater than in current day based on it being recognized as the Best in Class anti-aging comprehensive solution available in the professional market.” Adds Steffanie Attenber, NewBeauty Chief Brand Officer, “This year we received more than 10,000 product submissions and awarded only 280 winners. In a landscape as competitive as skincare is today, it speaks volumes that JMSR continues to be recognized in this category.”

About Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.

A San Jose, CA-based company founded in 1994, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in the professionally dispensed skin care market segment. With numerous industry innovations over the past 25 years, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the first topical lipid-soluble Vitamin C product introduced to the market, JMSR's two primary focuses are to provide innovative technologies that deliver proven measurable results and an unwavering commitment to the ongoing success of our customers.

