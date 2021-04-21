Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire returns for season 3 on public television

Filmed in Raichlen’s hometown of Baltimore, latest season of popular series features creative recipes and grilling techniques, along with new Ask Steven and Mystery Box Challenge segments

/EIN News/ -- OWINGS MILLS, MD, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular public television series Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire is back this spring with 13 new episodes just in time for the summer grilling season. Season three features a line-up of Steven’s signature creative recipes, cutting-edge grilling techniques, and easy-to-follow instructions to help viewers take their grilling to the next level. A preview is available at youtube.com/watch?v=kaQKmgtljJg.

Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire comes from the same production team that brought viewers Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Primal Grill. The series is a co-production of Maryland Public Television, Barbacoa, Inc., and Resolution Pictures.

Steven Raichlen returns to his roots – Baltimore, Maryland – where he grew up. From the Pearlstone Center, located in the rolling countryside outside of the city, Steven salutes the delicacies of his hometown with an episode titled “Charm City ‘Que,” built around Chesapeake Bay rockfish, a triple-decker pit beef sandwich, and a Project Fire first: Charm City S'mores.

The new season also highlights the twin themes of health and sustainability. In the first episode, “BBQ Health Food,” Steven explores barbecue from around the world that not only tastes great but is good for you, including Vietnamese Beef and Rice Noodle Salad and Grilled Vegetable Paella from Spain. “The Killer BBQ – Hold the Meat” episode explores the revolution in grilling vegetables, including recipes for Nashville Hot Cauliflower and Smoke-Roasted Acorn Squash with Creamy Parmesan Flan.

Later in the season, the episode “Sustainable Seafood” focuses on sea fare that can be grilled and eaten with an eco-clean conscience, including Grilled Oysters with Prosciutto and Parmigiano. And, of course, Steven’s hometown trip features blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay -- steamed over a wood-burning fire.

The episode “Planet Steak” offers up three steaks using unexpected grilling techniques with some of the best beef on the world’s barbecue trail, including Hanger Steaks with French Mustard Sauce and Cambodian Steak with Big Flavor Condiments. The next episode, “Best Ribs Ever,” showcases three innovative methods for grilling America’s favorite bones. There’s also a trip to Italy, or at least Little Italy, delivering the Raichlen twist on three Italian grilled classics, including Salt Slab Chicken with Pepperoncini Vinaigrette.

Project Fire also brings viewers its annual celebration of tailgating. During the “Social Distance Tailgating” episode, Steven focuses on Buffaque Broccoli with Blue Cheese Drizzle, Cajun hobo packs, and a Project Fire mystery box. With the economic challenges of COVID-19 in mind, the “Barbecue on a Budget” episode offers delicious, cost-conscience recipes, from Pamplona of Pork to Tea-Smoked Chicken.

New this season is the “Ask Steven” segment, in which fans pose their grilling questions and Steven responds with an in-show grilling demonstration. Also new to Project Fire this year is a Mystery Box Challenge, during which field chef Chris Lynch and food stylist Nora Singley present Steven with a box of surprise ingredients. Viewers get to experience Steven’s creativity at work as he creates a new dish (or even several) spontaneously and in real time.

Viewers interested in watching Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire are encouraged to contact their local public television station to find out when it will be available in their area. Local stations can be located here: aptonline.org/pages/viewers/Index-Stations+Near+You.

Funding for the series is provided by Big Green Egg, Inc.; Fire Magic Grills/RH Peterson Co.; Green Mountain Grills/GMG Products, LLC; Blue Rhino/Ferrellgas L.P.; Maverick Industries, Inc.; Shun Cutlery/ KAI USA, Ltd.; Basques Hardwood Charcoal, Inc.; Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheese/Champignon North America, Inc.; KUDU: The Open Fire Company; and Workman Publishing Co., Inc.

# # #

About Steven Raichlen

A five-time James Beard Award-winning author and Barbecue Hall of Famer, Steven Raichlen has written more than 30 books – several multi-million copy bestsellers – with translations in 17 languages. Founder of the celebrated Barbecue University™ at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, Raichlen has lectured on the history of live-fire cooking at the Smithsonian Institution and Harvard University. Raichlen hosts TV shows in Quebec and Italy and created and starred in Barbecue University, Primal Grill, and Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Project Fire on public television. Raichlen’s latest book, How to Grill Vegetables (Workman Publishing), follows his New York Times bestsellers The Brisket Chronicles, Project Fire and Project Smoke. Raichlen writes for the New York Times Le Journal de Montreal. His work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Esquire, GQ, and all the major food magazines. In 2012, he published his first novel, Island Apart. For more information visit stevenraichlen.com.

About Maryland Public Television

Launched in 1969 and headquartered in Owings Mills, MD, Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a nonprofit, state-licensed public television network and member of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). MPT is a leading producer and distributor of national public television programming in the United States. As a major content supplier to PBS stations, MPT boasts a five-decade legacy of groundbreaking and innovative contributions to public television schedules nationwide. MPT is one of the most prolific producers of regional programming in the public television system, serving a six-state area in the Mid-Atlantic region. MPT’s Emmy award-winning catalog includes news, public affairs, documentary, performance, and lifestyle programming. For more information visit mpt.org.

About Resolution Pictures

Launched in 1998, Resolution Pictures is an Emmy® award-winning documentary and lifestyle production company specializing in food and travel television. Resolution Pictures has a long relationship with Steven Raichlen and Maryland Public Television, together producing multiple seasons of Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen, three seasons of Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke, and now Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire. Its documentary, The Science of Healing, produced for PBS pledge, explores the mind-body connection to healing featuring the impact of the Mediterranean diet and low stress living on health. Many of its programs have won James Beard Awards including Lidia’s Italy, Food Trip with Todd English, and My Country My Kitchen. Resolution Pictures earned an Emmy for exploring Native American food and culture in Seasoned with Spirit with Loretta Barret Oden. Resolution Pictures’ is currently producing the fourth season of the popular public TV series My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas. For more information visit resolutionpictures.com.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children’s series, and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia’s Kitchen, Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson’s Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science, and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

Attachments

Tom Williams Maryland Public Television 410-205-3677 tomwilliams@mpt.org