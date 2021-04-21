Proactive news headlines including Biocept, Phunware, Empress Royalty and One World Lithium

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- New York , April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) partners with WeWork to expand its on-demand talent recruitment services click here
  • Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) says subsidiary completes inaugural bulk-CBD distillate delivery to US-listed, Canadian-based global cannabis company click here
  • KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR)  poised to launch high capacity lithium battery packs targeting commercial drone market in June click here
  • Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) set to begin IP survey at Mutum target after receiving environmental approval from Brazilian state authorities click here
  • Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) signs non-binding MOU to secure monazite sand supply from Hyperion's Titan Project click here
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) launches its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay for early detection of metastatic brain cancer click here
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) releases Data Software Development Kit for third-party mobile applications to reward consumers with PhunCoin click here
  • Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) says its ThermalPass scanners deployed at Iredell-Statesville Schools in North Carolina click here
  • Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) completes C$2M purchase of 2.25% gold royalty on Manica project in Mozambique click here
  • XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) FRA:4XT) takes 'critical' step towards commercial sales of Covid-ID Lab test in Germany click here
  • One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF) starts drilling DDH-3 borehole at its Salar del Diablo lithium brine project click here﻿

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


