1440 Announces Translation Studio on Salesforce AppExchange

1440 customers can now benefit from the power of automated language detection and translation in Salesforce--the world's leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace.

Translation Studio by 1440 allows our advisors to type in their native language and our Global reporting gets these translated fields in English. [...] We love the product!”
PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1440 announced it has launched a new app on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing customers to leverage 6 of the best-in-class translators to translate any standard Salesforce Object, Custom Object, Knowledge Article, Email Template, Salesforce Metadata, HTML, Salesforce Chat and more into 100+ languages.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Translation Studio is currently available on AppExchange.

Simple and accurate to use, just select your object, target language and translation engine. The original language is automatically detected and translations happen in seconds. Users can also leverage Lightning Flows to update records with translations.

Translation Studio customers boast the time-saving benefits of using this app. One reviewer was quoted saying:

“We have rolled out Service Cloud to all 5 regions and have advisors that speak multiple languages. 1440's Cloud Conversion translation product allows our advisors to type in their native language and our Global reporting gets these translated fields in English. It saves us doing manual translation via Google and saves the teams hours of lost productivity. We love the product!”

Language and time are no longer barriers when it comes to understanding and delighting customers in their native language.

Translation Studio by 1440

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Retail


