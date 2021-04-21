FDLE arrests Broward County Schools Superintendent, General Counsel

For Immediate Release April 21, 2021 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, 59, for perjury in an official proceeding, a felony. Runcie was arrested this morning by FDLE, as was Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick,72. Myrick is charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, a felony. The 20th Statewide Grand Jury charged Runcie and Myrick related to their testimony before the grand jury. The grand jury was impaneled to investigate possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives. Runcie and Myrick were booked into the Broward County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case. Information relating to the grand jury has been sealed by the court. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001