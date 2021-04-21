Amur Equipment Finance Successfully Completes Largest Ever Term Securitization

/EIN News/ -- GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) today announces the successful closing of its ninth term securitization, its largest ever, in which it issued $346MM in notes secured by equipment loans and leases originated through its platform.



“This issuance was met with incredibly robust and broad investor demand, including many first-time investors, highlighting the market’s appreciation for Amur’s innovative origination platform and strong portfolio performance, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kalyan Makam, Amur’s Executive Vice President. “We continue to be thrilled by the capital markets support we receive, which allows us to better serve our core customers - the small business owners across the country that drive our economy.”

This transaction was rated by both DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s, with $264.6MM of the notes rated P-1/R-1H or AAA/Aaa.

Amur is deeply committed to being the Champion of Small Business nationwide with a core focus on serving its small business customers - providing industry-leading customer support, rolling out a nationwide PPP lending platform, and developing innovative financial products to address the rapidly changing needs of small businesses.

Amur has grown into one of the largest independent small business lenders in the United States. The company now employs over 350 leasing professionals across eight offices and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

