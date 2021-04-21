Breakthrough Dietary Assessment Earns Market Recognition

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID, a digital health SaaS company focused on making diet a vital sign, continues to earn market recognition within the startup and health tech ecosystem. Two recent wins illustrate the rapid growth and strong market potential for Diet ID.

Diet ID was the overall winner of the Techcrunch Detroit City Spotlight Pitch-off on Thursday, April 15th. The event brought together investors, startups, and community members to dive into growing a startup ecosystem in Detroit, followed by a pitch competition. Diet ID competed against other Detroit-area finalists in a pitch-off, judged by local investors from Invest Michigan, TechTown, and Invest Detroit, and won.

Diet ID also was selected as a finalist to receive funding from the Michigan State University (MSU) Student Venture Capital Fund (SVCF). The MSU SVCF is a collaboration between Michigan State University’s MSU Foundation, Red Cedar Ventures, and the MSU Center for Venture Capital to give MSU students a hands-on experience in venture capital investment.

“I was extremely excited to see the selection of Diet ID. The combination of the digital toolkit for dietary assessment in just 2 minutes and the leadership of Rachna Govani positions this company extremely well for continuing to impact health outcomes in a revolutionary way,” says Jeff Wesley, Executive Director of Red Cedar Ventures.

Diet ID’s CEO and Founder David L. Katz, MD commented, “Diet ID is thrilled to be recognized for its mission, traction, and potential for building a thriving business that can solve one of the most pressing public health crises of our time.”

