Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TUPELO, Miss., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:                    For Media For Financials:
  John S. Oxford  James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President                 Executive Vice President
  Director of Marketing    Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219  (662) 680-1281
  joxford@renasant.com    jim.mabry@renasant.com 

