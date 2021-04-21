Mercaris Completes IOCSO Compliance for Organic Benchmarking

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercaris announced today the successful completion of its assurance review with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The review covers Mercaris’ Biweekly Benchmark price assessments for Organic Feed Corn, Organic Feed Wheat and Organic Feed Soybeans at both the U.S.-national level and regional Midwestern prices.



Mercaris is an industry leader in organic trading, data and insights, helping buyers and sellers understand the dynamics related to supply and demand in organic and Non-GMO markets. Since its creation, Mercaris has been used as the sector’s benchmark for organic pricing and reporting. The IOCSO assessment helps confirm their accuracy in reporting.

“By achieving compliance with IOSCO on these core markets, we are adding an additional level of trust for our customers,” says Kellee James, CEO and co-founder of Mercaris. “We have been diligent in our methods and appreciate knowing that we are meeting the standards set forth by a global community and that our customers can feel assured by our pricing models.”

Accounting firm Ernst and Young completed the third-party audit, which aligned with IOSCO’s best practice principles for those three core markets. IOCSO monitors such principles to protect investors; ensure markets are fair, efficient and transparent; and reduce systemic risk. Mercaris expects to seek additional audits long-term to provide assurances on the range of organic & non-GMO markets that it covers.

The 2021 methodology report, available at https://mercaris.com/reporting_methodology describes Mercaris’ policies, processes and governance procedures concerning its organic grain benchmarks.

About Mercaris

Mercaris, a Certified B Corporation, has helped its customers capitalize on the growing demand for organic and non-GMO agriculture by providing market intelligence, analysis, and trading services exclusively for the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris hosts the largest organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed market survey across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. The company also maintains a trading platform for organic and non-GMO commodities. With a dynamic combination of data, insights, and technology, our customers can access solutions for every challenge. For more information visit: www.mercaris.com

