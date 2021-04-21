Responsive Auto Insurance Successfully Implements the One Inc Digital Payments Platform

Expanding payment and communication options strengthens customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Responsive Auto provides highly rated, affordable personal auto coverage to South Florida residents through a simple, straightforward purchasing experience. Responsive Auto sought to expand payment options, optimize the customer experience, and further streamline and modernize the insurance purchasing process – for both customers and internal staff – by implementing a new digital payments solution.

“Our customers are our top priority, and we strive to do everything possible to make the insurance experience as efficient and easy as possible,” said Tim Nee, COO of Responsive Auto. “By expanding payment options and enhancing digital engagement opportunities, policyholders get to choose how they are most comfortable communicating their needs. We chose One Inc because the platform’s design and functionality provide an experience around payments that is truly frictionless for insureds and insurers alike.”



In addition to the customer-facing advantages, Responsive Auto is leveraging the One Inc Digital Payments Platform for a more efficient reporting process and for reconciling transactions with the company’s current policy management systems. The improved reporting and reconciliation process will not only speed time to close, but also save the company significant time and operational resources.

“Responsive Auto is continuously raising the bar for customer service in insurance,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. “Our digital payments platform allows them to offer a modern customer experience by making the whole payments process easier and more convenient. We look forward to working closely with Responsive Auto, continuing to enhance their payments capabilities as we move ahead.”

