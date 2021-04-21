simpleshow Adds Service Portal to its Digital Platform

simpleshow has launched a service portal to seamlessly integrate the provision of creative services into its digital ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fully integrated service portal is the latest enhancement for the simpleshow platform to move towards a comprehensive, digitized user experience. This online project environment also provides quick toggle access to the company’s award-winning, browser-based software as a solution (SaaS), simpleshow video maker .



Sandra Boehrs, CMO of simpleshow, explains the motivation behind the company’s latest digital product development:

"simpleshow saw a boom in the past year as many companies worldwide shifted communications and processes to virtual formats. Our platform was able to fill technology gaps and help companies adapt with our tools and explanation services. Enhanced collaboration with our clients is the next cog in our digital product revolution."

As simpleshow offers a range of full-service options along with the SaaS video maker, the portal provides a connected user experience and a transparency typically unavailable with custom content production services.

simpleshow service portal users are able to utilize a variety of intuitive features, such as direct communication with a dedicated account manager, production milestone approval or revision functionality, and a searchable inventory of their past and current commissioned projects. Streamlining these elements into a collective hub enhances customer experiences and simplifies the client journey.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain a complex topic very simply. The artificial intelligence of the SaaS solution simpleshow video maker supports the user in creating a professional explainer video with just a few clicks. A magic that is based on the experience of tens of thousands of video and eLearning productions in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team serves clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for simple explanations.