Achieve3000 Tackles Barriers From High School to HBCUs

/EIN News/ -- Red Bank, NJ, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve3000, the leader in learning acceleration for PreK-12 students, has partnered with national thought leaders from public K-12 school districts, Historically Black Colleges & Universities, and national community-based organizations to explore barriers between high school and university access. The first conversation is entitled “Establishing the Pipeline: Provisioning Resources from High School to Career.”

Envisioned as a series of collaborative, problem-solving sessions, each virtual meeting will examine cross-currents at the intersection of education, economic development, and equity. The initial discussion, Examining the Barriers to After-High School Success and the Role of Parental Support, School Culture, and External Partnerships, will take place on April 28 at 1:00 PM ET. Panelists will include:

“As an organization, Achieve3000 is fully committed to promoting diversity and inclusion for our customers, partners, and employees,” said Stuart Udell, CEO, Achieve3000. “We are also committed to doing everything we can to support the diverse communities we serve through our learning products and our business practices. This series of critical conversations is just one example of how we are honoring those commitments.”

“HG Consulting Services is excited to embark on this journey with Achieve3000 to provide support for Black and Brown students as they transition from high school to college and career,” said Henry Golatt, the event organizer and principal consultant at HG Consulting Services. “A common thread among all symposium partners is our connection to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion and the role that education plays in achieving that goal.”

Additional symposium sessions will be announced at a future date. Registration is free and open to all educators. Interested attendees may register here.

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science, social studies, and ELA. Using personalized and differentiated solutions, Achieve3000 enables educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. For more than five million students in grades PreK-12, Achieve3000 improves high-stakes test performance and drives college and career readiness.

HG Consulting provides community economic development, not-for-profit, small business, special project, management consulting, and strategic planning services to individuals, organizations, small businesses, municipalities, colleges, and universities.

